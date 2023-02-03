The next two clashes saw the home side again leak runs, conceding 688 runs in the 100 overs they bowled while taking just 14 wickets, seven in each match.
Bavuma happy with Proteas’ batting efforts against England
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes the high-scoring nature of the recent ODI series against England could be attributed to the quality of the batting on display instead of the substandard bowling from the respective attacks.
The skipper’s comments come after the team closed out the series with a defeat in the final ODI in Kimberley when they were dismissed for 287 inside 44 overs chasing a huge 347 for victory.
The 32-year-old right-hander was not wrong in his assessment as an almost identical Proteas bowling attack snatched victory from what looked like certain defeat in the first ODI in Bloemfontein.
The hosts posted a competitive 298-7 in the first match, thanks to a Rassie van der Dussen ton, but the English fought back to 222-5 and were seemingly comfortable before they lost their last five wickets for just 49 runs to dismantle the run chase with 271 on the board.
The next two clashes saw the home side again leak runs, conceding 688 runs in the 100 overs they bowled while taking just 14 wickets, seven in each match.
While they managed to chase down the 343-run target from the second encounter thanks to Bavuma's brilliant hundred, it was not to be in the final instalment as the English snapped a six-match losing streak dating back to the 118-run victory over the same opponents in Manchester in July last year.
However, the Proteas white ball captain does not believe there is any cause for concern.
“From a batter’s point of view, the wickets were quite good, but that is what you expect in white ball cricket.
“Both teams have come out in an aggressive fashion and tried to put both bowling attacks under pressure.
“The quality of the bowlers is high, there is high skill ther,. Maybe it just speaks to the quality of batting on display and maybe that could be appreciated more than just having a go at the bowlers,” he said in a post-match press conference on Wednesday.
With Jofra Archer showing his mettle with an outstanding six-fer to obliterate the Proteas batting line-up, Bavuma felt that performance outlined how important players with the "X-factor" tag can be to any team.
“If you have a guy with raw pace, bowling close to 150km/h, that gives you an advantage as the bowling team and he can take wickets when most guys can’t.
“We also have those guys in our team, they weren’t on display today [Wednesday], but I am sure when they get that opportunity, they will show why they have that tag behind them,” he said.
