Capitals beat Royals to face them again in semis, Super Kings meet Sunrisers

Jos Buttler kept his cool, the Durban Super Giants no doubt lost theirs and the Pretoria Capitals must now hope their lax effort in the latter stages in the field doesn’t come back to bite them in the semifinal they must play at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

For it is Buttler and the Paarl Royals who the Capitals will face in that playoff match and they did a lot to help them get there. The Super Giants, who crushed the Capitals by 151 runs last Sunday, will be understandably furious at the outcome.

The calculators were out for Tuesday night’s game at SuperSport Park from the moment David Miller chose to bat second. The Royals knew they needed to finish within 63 runs of the Capitals total to secure their playoff spot.

The Capitals, of course, blasted 226/5 with Kusal Mendis’ 41-ball 80 setting the perfect foundation. The Royals had lengthened their batting order and chose just five front-line bowlers, and with Evan Jones struggling in his first three overs they were constantly under pressure.