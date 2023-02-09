Cricket

'Calm, collected' Luus ready to lead Women Proteas in search of World Cup glory

09 February 2023 - 19:05
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Women's Proteas Captain Sune Luus during the team's send-off ahead of the T20 World Cup at Protea Hotel by Marriott Stellenbosch on February 7 2023.
Women's Proteas Captain Sune Luus during the team's send-off ahead of the T20 World Cup at Protea Hotel by Marriott Stellenbosch on February 7 2023.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Proteas Women captain Sune Luus is likely to feel the weight of expectation as she leads her side into the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil on Friday.

The host nation start the almost three-week tournament with a clash against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Friday (7.30pm) and Luus will be feeling the added pressure of once again having to fill the shoes of regular skipper Dane van Niekerk.

Luus was given the role after Van Niekerk picked up an ankle injury that ruled her out of the 50-over World Cup last year, and she has continued in that position after Van Niekerk was not chosen for this tournament because of fitness issues.

Luus said captaincy is an aspect of the game where one never stops learning.

“It is always difficult being a stand-in captain, you always [feel like you are] one foot in, one foot out,” she said.

“Growing up, I was always a leader at some stage, in whatever team I played in, so I think those leadership qualities came naturally to me and it is a role I would like to grow into.

“Every game you play, you grow into the role and the older I get I think the more I understand what needs to be done.”

Luus sees herself as a “calm and collected” leader, attributes she believes a team needs in difficult situations.

“Some people might say I am too calm or chilled. But in difficult times, that is what a team needs.

“You don’t want someone who is also a bit frantic and doesn’t know what is happening. I think bringing calm to the team when things are not going well is important.”

Laura Wolvaardt half-century helps Proteas Women beat Pakistan

Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-up match at Boland Park in Paarl on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Speaking at the South African press conference ahead of the clash, Luus said apart from their responsibilities on the field another job the Proteas have is to inspire a generation of young women in the country.

“It is huge and I don’t think we realise what we have achieved without playing a game.

“I think it will be awesome to see everyone coming out [and supporting the team], and I think apart from being successful and winning games there is a responsibility of inspiring a nation and young girls to get out of their comfort zones and imagine a career where they can do anything.”

Luus believes opening batters Laura Wolvaardt and Tasmin Brits will be key to South Africa's success when they take on Sri Lanka. She says they have the capabilities to take the power play away from any bowling attack.

“They complement each other quite well and when one is going, the other is consolidating, so I think it will be an exciting opening pair for us and they have the ability to take the power play to where we want to be and reach those 40s and 50s.”

Looking at where the Lankans' biggest threats will lie, Luus said: “We know they are a subcontinent team, they will throw a lot of spin overs at us, so we need to be prepared for that.

“They are a well-balanced side with some strong hitters and some players just knocking it around and taking the ones and twos.

“So I think it will be a well-balanced game and one where we will need to be at our best.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Proteas have solid runs under the belt for World Cup kickoff: De Klerk

Proteas Women's all-rounder Nadine de Klerk believes their play had positive aspects despite slipping to a 17-run defeat to England in their first ...
Sport
2 days ago

The onus is on players and CSA to narrow the fitness divide

Director of cricket Enoch Nkwe points out that minimum standards are required, not elite standards
Sport
6 days ago

Proteas need to move on without Van Niekerk, says Moreeng

The women's cricket coach says since the World Cup squad was announced, ‘it’s been tough on everyone, but players know what is required’
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas Women star Jafta warns of complacency ahead of T20 World Cup

Proteas Women wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta has emphasised the need to use the T20I Tri-Series against West Indies and India to get in best shape before ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Proteas women name two uncapped players to face India and West Indies

Two uncapped players were named in the Proteas Women's squad to face India and West Indies in the T20 international tri-series from Thursday.
Sport
3 weeks ago

While the Proteas men ducked in 2022, the women bowled us over

Batting woes made life tough for men in 2022, but the women showed promise
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bafana Bafana legend John Moeti dies aged 55 Soccer
  2. WATCH | Royal chair Andile Mpisane 'throws toys out of cot' after being subbed Soccer
  3. Where are South Africa's top rugby player exports headed? Sport
  4. Bright moments and an injury? — Here’s what fans are saying about Lyle Foster’s ... Soccer
  5. Will the real Bongani Zungu please stand up, asks Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF's Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula thrown out of Sona 2023
'Release him, we will kill him!' Fiery speech at murdered student Ntokozo ...