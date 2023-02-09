Speaking at the South African press conference ahead of the clash, Luus said apart from their responsibilities on the field another job the Proteas have is to inspire a generation of young women in the country.
“It is huge and I don’t think we realise what we have achieved without playing a game.
“I think it will be awesome to see everyone coming out [and supporting the team], and I think apart from being successful and winning games there is a responsibility of inspiring a nation and young girls to get out of their comfort zones and imagine a career where they can do anything.”
Luus believes opening batters Laura Wolvaardt and Tasmin Brits will be key to South Africa's success when they take on Sri Lanka. She says they have the capabilities to take the power play away from any bowling attack.
“They complement each other quite well and when one is going, the other is consolidating, so I think it will be an exciting opening pair for us and they have the ability to take the power play to where we want to be and reach those 40s and 50s.”
Looking at where the Lankans' biggest threats will lie, Luus said: “We know they are a subcontinent team, they will throw a lot of spin overs at us, so we need to be prepared for that.
“They are a well-balanced side with some strong hitters and some players just knocking it around and taking the ones and twos.
“So I think it will be a well-balanced game and one where we will need to be at our best.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Calm, collected' Luus ready to lead Women Proteas in search of World Cup glory
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Proteas Women captain Sune Luus is likely to feel the weight of expectation as she leads her side into the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil on Friday.
The host nation start the almost three-week tournament with a clash against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Friday (7.30pm) and Luus will be feeling the added pressure of once again having to fill the shoes of regular skipper Dane van Niekerk.
Luus was given the role after Van Niekerk picked up an ankle injury that ruled her out of the 50-over World Cup last year, and she has continued in that position after Van Niekerk was not chosen for this tournament because of fitness issues.
Luus said captaincy is an aspect of the game where one never stops learning.
“It is always difficult being a stand-in captain, you always [feel like you are] one foot in, one foot out,” she said.
“Growing up, I was always a leader at some stage, in whatever team I played in, so I think those leadership qualities came naturally to me and it is a role I would like to grow into.
“Every game you play, you grow into the role and the older I get I think the more I understand what needs to be done.”
Luus sees herself as a “calm and collected” leader, attributes she believes a team needs in difficult situations.
“Some people might say I am too calm or chilled. But in difficult times, that is what a team needs.
“You don’t want someone who is also a bit frantic and doesn’t know what is happening. I think bringing calm to the team when things are not going well is important.”
Laura Wolvaardt half-century helps Proteas Women beat Pakistan
Speaking at the South African press conference ahead of the clash, Luus said apart from their responsibilities on the field another job the Proteas have is to inspire a generation of young women in the country.
“It is huge and I don’t think we realise what we have achieved without playing a game.
“I think it will be awesome to see everyone coming out [and supporting the team], and I think apart from being successful and winning games there is a responsibility of inspiring a nation and young girls to get out of their comfort zones and imagine a career where they can do anything.”
Luus believes opening batters Laura Wolvaardt and Tasmin Brits will be key to South Africa's success when they take on Sri Lanka. She says they have the capabilities to take the power play away from any bowling attack.
“They complement each other quite well and when one is going, the other is consolidating, so I think it will be an exciting opening pair for us and they have the ability to take the power play to where we want to be and reach those 40s and 50s.”
Looking at where the Lankans' biggest threats will lie, Luus said: “We know they are a subcontinent team, they will throw a lot of spin overs at us, so we need to be prepared for that.
“They are a well-balanced side with some strong hitters and some players just knocking it around and taking the ones and twos.
“So I think it will be a well-balanced game and one where we will need to be at our best.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Proteas have solid runs under the belt for World Cup kickoff: De Klerk
The onus is on players and CSA to narrow the fitness divide
Proteas need to move on without Van Niekerk, says Moreeng
Proteas Women star Jafta warns of complacency ahead of T20 World Cup
Proteas women name two uncapped players to face India and West Indies
While the Proteas men ducked in 2022, the women bowled us over
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos