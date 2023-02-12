Ghosh, Rodrigues lead big run chase as India beat Pakistan

Richa Ghosh raced off to 31 not out in 20 balls to combine with half-centurion Jemimah Rodrigues to give India an excellent opening win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Newlands as they gunned down 150 with an over to spare.

India managed the second-highest run chase in Women's T20 World Cup history chasing down Pakistan's 149/4 in their 20 overs.

At the onset, Shafali Verma was partnered by Yastika Bhatia at the top with Smriti Mandhana out injured.

The duo put on 38 for India's opening wicket before Yastike was dismissed by Sadia Iqbal in the final over of the power play.

Verma and Rodrigues rebuilt, but Pakistan struck in the 10th over when Sidra Amin pulled off a stunning catch close to the ropes to send back Verma.