Ravi Shastri believes India can go all the way at Women’s T20 World Cup
India great Ravi Shastri was thrilled to see his country claim the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup last month and believes the victory could help propel the senior team to glory at the senior T20 World Cup.
While India's senior team have yet to taste success in seven editions of the Women's T20 World Cup, they came close when they fell to tournament hosts Australia in the final in 2020.
Shastri thinks India’s senior team, who meet Pakistan Women in their tournament opener at Newlands on Sunday (3pm), can match the exploits of their U-19 side in South Africa.
Two games are being played in Cape Town on Sunday with Bangladesh clashing against Sri Lanka in the later match (7pm).
“I've always said it's the biggest thing that's going to happen in women's cricket, and the India women's team is [not] that far away,” Shastri said.
“I've kept saying it for the last six, eight months [India's women's team] are not that far away from winning a big one.
“They've threatened, they've reached finals, they've lost some close games, but they're there.”
Shastri was part of India’s men’s Cricket World Cup triumph under the great Kapil Dev in 1983 and the 60-year-old said the victory proved a turning point as the popularity of cricket in his country began to grow.
And the India legend thinks a similar spike in the women's game is possible should captain Harmanpreet Kaur's side rise to the occasion and win a first T20 title in South Africa this month.
“I know what happened in ’83, when we won the World Cup, it opened up a Pandora's Box,” said Shastri, who represented the national team in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs between 1981 and 1992.
“The whole look at the game changed, you know, the way players were perceived, the way the game was perceived, the way people wanted. To pack the system, the way the monetisation of the sport changed overnight.
“I see that happening with [Indian] women's cricket.
Two matches were played on Saturday, both at Boland Park in Paarl.
A brutal batting display helped England to a comfortable victory over West Indies in the second match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.
After Sophie Ecclestone had led the way with the ball to hold West Indies to 135/7, England made easy work of the chase, with Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scoring with a classy 40 and both Sophia Dunkley (34) and Heather Knight (32*) also impressing.
Defending champions Australia produced a masterclass to get their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start against New Zealand.
A dominant performance with bat and ball saw Australia cruise to a 97-run win over their Trans-Tasman neighbours, sending a message to their rivals as the world’s top-ranked team began their title defence with aplomb.
