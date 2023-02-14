The pair took their side past 100 before Lanning struck a boundary to take them to within two runs of victory at the end the 18th over.
Lanning miss out on half-century but guides Australia to victory over Bangladesh
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Australia captain Meg Lanning narrowly missed out on a half-century but easily carried her side to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Women’s T20 World Cup match at St George's Park on Tuesday evening.
Lanning struck four boundaries on her way to 48 not out, sharing an unbeaten 33-run third-wicket partnership with Ashleigh Gardner (19 not out) as they eased home with 10 balls remaining.
Earlier, Bangladesh women's captain Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front with the bat, scoring a valuable half-century to see her side finish on 107-7 in their 20 overs.
Chasing the paltry 108 for victory, the Australians lost Beth Mooney early for two runs, the right-hander caught in the slips by Fahima Khatun off the bowling of Marufa Akter.
Walking to the crease with just nine runs on the board, captain Lanning and Alyssa Healy then played sensibly to take them past 50 with some positive stroke play.
Healy made 37 off 36 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six before she finally lost her wicket to the bowling of Shorna Akhter, the catch taken by Joty to break the 69-run second-wicket partnership.
