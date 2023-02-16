Australia canter to win No 3 ahead of World Cup match against South Africa

Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney rattled up half-centuries as Australia thumped Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their Women’s T20 World Cup clash at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The defending champions warmed up for their clash against South Africa at the same venue on Saturday with their third straight victory of the tournament, after wins against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Chasing a paltry 113 for victory, Healy (54 off 43) and Mooney (56 off 53) helped underline their team's title credentials as they comfortably chased down the target inside 16 overs.