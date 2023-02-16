Cricket

Australia canter to win No 3 ahead of World Cup match against South Africa

16 February 2023 - 18:34 By Amir Chetty at St George's Park
Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy of Australia run between the wickets during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A match against Sri Lanka at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 16 2023.
Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy of Australia run between the wickets during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A match against Sri Lanka at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 16 2023.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney rattled up half-centuries as Australia thumped Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their Women’s T20 World Cup clash at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The defending champions warmed up for their clash against South Africa at the same venue on Saturday with their third straight victory of the tournament, after wins against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Chasing a paltry 113 for victory, Healy (54 off 43) and Mooney (56 off 53) helped underline their team's title credentials as they comfortably chased down the target inside 16 overs.

Earlier, the Aussies put in another clinical performance with the ball, restricting the Lankans to 112-8 with only two batters scoring more than 20 runs.

Australia seamer Megan Schutt took four wickets while conceding just 24 runs in her four overs.

The win sees the women in yellow remain at the summit of Group A with six points, with an impressive net run rate of 2,413. They are almost guaranteed a top two placing.

Healy and Mooney batted patiently to take their side past 50 in the eighth over as the Sri Lankan bowlers failed to engineer a breakthrough.

In an innings that saw just 13 boundaries and a six off the bats of the Australians, the pair looked unfazed bringing up the 100 partnership by comfortably rotating the strike.

