Australia canter to win No 3 ahead of World Cup match against South Africa
Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney rattled up half-centuries as Australia thumped Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their Women’s T20 World Cup clash at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.
The defending champions warmed up for their clash against South Africa at the same venue on Saturday with their third straight victory of the tournament, after wins against New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Chasing a paltry 113 for victory, Healy (54 off 43) and Mooney (56 off 53) helped underline their team's title credentials as they comfortably chased down the target inside 16 overs.
It’s three wins from three for the defending champions!
Earlier, the Aussies put in another clinical performance with the ball, restricting the Lankans to 112-8 with only two batters scoring more than 20 runs.
Australia seamer Megan Schutt took four wickets while conceding just 24 runs in her four overs.
The win sees the women in yellow remain at the summit of Group A with six points, with an impressive net run rate of 2,413. They are almost guaranteed a top two placing.
Healy and Mooney batted patiently to take their side past 50 in the eighth over as the Sri Lankan bowlers failed to engineer a breakthrough.
In an innings that saw just 13 boundaries and a six off the bats of the Australians, the pair looked unfazed bringing up the 100 partnership by comfortably rotating the strike.
They spent over an hour at the crease, eventually grabbing the final single to finish with 25 balls to spare.
Sri Lanka lost both openers with 69 runs on the board as skipper Chamari Athapaththu (16) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (34) fell to Ellyse Perry and Grace Harris respectively.
Two more wickets fell when Oshadi Ranasighe (0) was Harris’s second victim, while Georgia Wareham also got in on the act, dismissing Anushka Sanjeewani (8) to leave the Islanders on 86 for 4 halfway through the 17th over.
The Lankans lost four more wickets for the addition of 26 runs as Schutt ripped through their middle order.
She removed Vishmi Gunaratne (24), caught by Perry in the 18th over, before taking the three wickets in five balls of Kanchana (4), Malsha Shehani (0) and Sugandika Kumari (4).