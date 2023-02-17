“Ultimately, everyone needs to do their part. SA20 is only for a couple of weeks every year, hopefully we have set the standard in the game. Across the board from administrators to players, if we can set a standard and improve our game, hopefully that sets everything straight. But it can’t just be Cricket SA and it can’t just be SA20, we all need to perform our roles if the game is to consistently perform at the right levels and attract the kind of standards that we all want it to.”
Smith says SA20 has laid foundation for growth after first year
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Though the final figures are still to be determined, the inaugural SA20 was a success from a fan, broadcast, commercial and financial perspective, according to the tournament’s commissioner Graeme Smith.
Smith said on Friday the tournament’s administrative staff were still compiling statistics, with reports set to be published in the next few weeks while some planning for next year’s competition would also start soon.
“We were able to build a very successful tournament, which is a credit. The fans, the interest in South Africa, was a real differentiator for us,” said Smith.
The SA20 faced competition from Australia’s Big Bash and the International League T20 in Dubai, but certainly when put up against the latter, which was played at the same time, the South African competition had much better engagement from local fans.
The sight of full stadiums has been the biggest win for SA20
That is likely the result of the participation of South African players — both the nationally contracted ones and provincial players, not yet capped at Proteas level. The ILT20 teams were made up of a majority of foreign players — nine internationals with two locals per team, while in the SA20 there was a seven (SA)-four (international) split in each playing eleven.
“We want to be the young exciting league. We are investing more in South African players, than ILT20 — it is an important part of what we want to do,” said Smith.
Smith said the overwhelming sense he got from the South African public was positive and that the tournament had created a more optimistic outlook for the sport, which he felt Cricket South Africa could build on.
“Hopefully the energy we created will rub off,” said Smith.
“Ultimately, everyone needs to do their part. SA20 is only for a couple of weeks every year, hopefully we have set the standard in the game. Across the board from administrators to players, if we can set a standard and improve our game, hopefully that sets everything straight. But it can’t just be Cricket SA and it can’t just be SA20, we all need to perform our roles if the game is to consistently perform at the right levels and attract the kind of standards that we all want it to.”
Cricket SA will determine what it will do with the unbudgeted for profit made in the first year. The League wasn’t forecast to make a profit until its third year at the earliest, but the late acquisition of naming rights partner Betway changed that. Cricket SA said last week it needed to study the exact figures before deciding how money would be distributed to its provincial affiliates.
Smith said there had also been positive feedback from India which, given the close commercial ties — through the broadcast deal with Viacom18 and the owners of the teams which are all based in that country — was another crucial aspect for the competition. “Viacom were extremely happy with the (viewership) numbers that they were able to achieve (in India).
“In terms of numbers all our broadcast numbers around the world are looking good. All our partners — Sky, Fox, Supersport and Viacom — seem very happy with season one and what was created.”
