Needing 43 from the last three overs, India scored nine in the 17th over but then lost Deepti Sharma, who was run out attempting a second run, as the 18th over, bowled by Ecclestone, went for just three.
Ghosh struck 17 runs in the final over, including two fours and a six, but it was not enough as India remained in second position in the group.
Sarah Glenn finished with 2-27 from four overs, while Bell and Ecclestone claimed 1-22 and 1-14 respectively
Earlier, England captain Sciver-Brunt was involved in two crucial partnerships to help dig her side out of a mess.
Renuka Thakur tormented the English batting line-up by taking five wickets.
She claimed the wickets of Danni Wyatt (0), Alice Capsey (3), and Sophia Dunkley (10), in her first three overs to have the English reeling with 29 runs on the board inside the power play, which eventually ended on 37-3. Sciver-Brunt struck a half-century off just 42 balls including five boundaries, first sharing 51 runs for the fourth wicket with Heather Knight (28), before a fifth wicket partnership of 40 with Amy Jones before losing her wicket with the score on 120 and half the side back in the shed.
Jones made her way to 40, sharing a brisk 27 stand with Sophie Ecclestone (11) to wrestle momentum back in their favour.
Thakur claimed two more scalps for the tournament’s second five-for while conceding just 15 runs and registering 13 dot balls in her four-over quota.
England keep winning record in tact with World Cup win over India
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
A disciplined bowling performance by England ensured they kept their winning record intact with an 11-run victory over India in their Women’s T20 World Cup group B clash in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Chasing 152 for victory, Indian batter Smriti Mandhana (52 runs off 41) and Richa Ghosh (47 not out off 34), top scored for the women in blue as England restricted them to 140-5.
India lost the services of Shafali Verma (8) before Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (13) combined to take their side past 50 in the eighth over.
They lost two quick wickets at the halfway stage when Rodrigues fell to Lauren Bell before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) lost her wicket to Sophie Ecclestone, with 62 runs on the board.
Mandhana and Richa Ghosh then combined to put on 43 for the fourth wicket, the left-hander bringing up her half-century and the team 100 with a six over long off before she was caught at long-on by Nat Sciver-Brunt for a well-played 52.
