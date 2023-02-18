“Australia in any World Cup is a favourite, they are No.1, in the world for a reason having played exceptionally well for a long time, but I think there is something about us that is dogged, and that excites me.
“There’s nothing for us to lose; if we win, we’ve beaten the No.1 team in the world. If we don’t, that is what everyone expected.”
Tickets for Saturday’s clash have been sold out despite some forecasts predicting rain. Luus said while it could play a role in determining who qualifies from the group, she wasn’t paying too much attention to the net run rate situation.
“Some of the coaches will be, for the players we are very focused on every game and if we get a win tomorrow and a win on Tuesday then net run rate won’t matter. It’s about focusing on every game and the task ahead is Australia on Saturday.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Luus excited by chance to down Australia
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Sune Luus says her side won’t shy away from fighting fire with fire in the much-anticipated clash with world champions Australia in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Victory for the Proteas over New Zealand on Monday ensured the matchup with the Australians isn’t in the ‘must win’ category, but the players can take a lot of the pressure off their final World Cup group match against Bangladesh next Tuesday by pulling off a first win against Meg Lanning’s side.
“Australia has never run away with a game when we’ve played them and that gives us a lot of confidence. We have a world class bowling attack, it will be a great clash (on Saturday).
“There is no reason for us to stand back, the only way to beat a team like Australia is to take the fight to them and that is exactly what we are going to try to do,” said Luus.
‘Every player has to give 150% against Australia’: Proteas Women star Kapp
The Australians have won all five T20 matches between the two teams. The last one was the semifinal of the World Cup in Sydney, where they narrowly emerged victorious by five runs in a match interrupted by rain.
Rather than worry about their position in the tournament, which looked precarious after they unexpectedly lost the opening match with Sri Lanka at Newlands a week ago, Luus said there was a feeling of freedom within the group.
“Whatever happens we want to leave everything on the field. We have absolutely nothing to lose; we want to play a good game, play aggressively and tick all our boxes, even ahead of the Bangladesh clash as well.
“Australia in any World Cup is a favourite, they are No.1, in the world for a reason having played exceptionally well for a long time, but I think there is something about us that is dogged, and that excites me.
“There’s nothing for us to lose; if we win, we’ve beaten the No.1 team in the world. If we don’t, that is what everyone expected.”
Tickets for Saturday’s clash have been sold out despite some forecasts predicting rain. Luus said while it could play a role in determining who qualifies from the group, she wasn’t paying too much attention to the net run rate situation.
“Some of the coaches will be, for the players we are very focused on every game and if we get a win tomorrow and a win on Tuesday then net run rate won’t matter. It’s about focusing on every game and the task ahead is Australia on Saturday.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Mlaba crucial to Proteas Women in must-win World Cup clash against Australia
EDITORIAL | The T20 World Cup is evidence of how far the women’s game has come
Tryon stars as SA win crucial World Cup tie against New Zealand
Nonkululeko Mlaba sets the tone as Proteas Women bounce back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos