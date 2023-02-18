Winning the toss and choosing to field for the third time in as many matches, the Aussies found it difficult to crack the Proteas' defences, as Wolvaardt and Brits saw the home side to 41 for no loss after the first six overs.
Proteas Women thrashed by Australia, leaving semifinal chances hanging by a thread
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Defending Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia booked their place in the semifinals of the competition after a Tahlia McGrath half-century saw them claim a six-wicket victory over South Africa in Gqeberha on Saturday evening.
Chasing 125 for victory, Ash Gardner (28 runs off 29 balls not out) and Tahlia McGrath (57 off 33) shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket to romp home with 23 balls to spare.
The loss for the Proteas means they now need New Zealand to beat Sri Lanka in Paarl on Sunday to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive.
Tasmin Brits top-scored for the hosts with 45 off 36 while captain Sune Luus was the only other batter to cross the 20-run mark as they let their ascendancy slide in the face of Aussie pressure.
In pursuit of their highest chase in the competition, Australia lost two early wickets in the form of Ellyse Perry (11) caught by Chloe Tryon off Marizanne Kapp before captain Meg Lanning (1) and was bowled around the legs by Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Kapp claimed a second wicket when she had the dangerous Beth Mooney trapped leg before wicket for 20.
Gardner and McGrath then looked to resurrect the innings as they took the total to 60-3 at the end of 10 overs.
The pair batted with confidence to bring up their 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the 14th over, before moving past 100 an over later.
They took their side to within four runs of the win before McGrath lost her wicket, caught by Wolvaardt off Masabata Klaas for 57 which included 10 boundaries.
