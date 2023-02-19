Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup challenge falters

“We have experienced players, who need to take responsibility with that brand of cricket. Luckily we still have one more game where we want to play that brand of cricket,” Luus remarked.
Laura Wolvaardt, the team’s best batter, has a highest score of 19 in the tournament and questions need to be asked of the strategy that has taken her away from the position in the middle order where at the last World Cup she had performed with such vigour. Marizanne Kapp has made no impression at No.3, while Luus herself has not been able to hold the middle order together.
Chloe Tryon has been the best batter and once she got out early on Saturday, it was clear South Africa wouldn’t post something that would test the defending champions.
All eyes then are on Paarl on Sunday evening, though Luus said that regardless of the outcome between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, her side will be focused on their final group match against Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday. “We are 100% going to leave everything on that field, give it our all, no matter the result (Sunday).”
Australia showed South Africa just how far behind the modern game they are with a street-smart performance in Gqeberha on Saturday that was stamped by a display of power with the bat the Proteas can only dream of.
Where South Africa wobbled after a good start, posting a measly 124/6, Australia led by the game’s No 1 player Tahlia McGrath and the Women’s Premier League’s most expensive overseas player, Ashleigh Gardner, blasted their way to victory scoring the last 50 runs of the chase off only 27 balls.
The Proteas are all talk when it comes to playing their brand, Australia go on the field and do it.
There is of course still an opportunity for Sune Luus’ side to claim a spot in the semifinals, but that will depend on New Zealand beating Sri Lanka in Paarl on Sunday.
That may be the case, but it’s not as if the Proteas, the team’s management or Cricket South Africa found out about the World Cup last month. They’ve had years to plan for the tournament and if they are still incapable of implementing their brand, then the whole drawing board must be blown up and a completely fresh start is needed.
It’s important for outsiders to know what the brand is. “It’s 100% attacking,” Luus said. “Teams are posting 160-plus consistently, that is the way the game is going. We can’t stay behind at 120 or 130, we definitely need to be more attacking.”
In this tournament, the Proteas have failed to chase 120 against Sri Lanka, posted 132 against New Zealand and then let a position of 65/1 at the halfway point against the Australians slip.
