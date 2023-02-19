Thrilling climax sees West Indies beat Pakistan

West Indies denied Pakistan in a low-scoring contest in Paarl, holding on in the final over to successfully defend 116 in their ICC T20 Women's World Cup win at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Pakistan will feel they should have chased that target, and almost did in a final over that went for 14 runs. But it wasn’t to be, as Pakistan fell three runs shy of West Indies’ score despite the late drama.

The result means that West Indies have won two on the bounce after suffering a run of 15-straight defeats before Friday's game against Ireland.

The loss for Pakistan sees them miss a big chance to put pressure on India in the battle for qualification for the knockout stages, as well as guaranteeing England's progress to the semifinals from Group 2.

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui was the first wicket to fall in the second innings, dismissed by Hayley Matthews for 5 (11 balls).