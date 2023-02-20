India qualify for World Cup semis with rain-affected win against Ireland

Rain had the final say as India advanced to the final four of the Women’s World Cup clash after claiming a five-run DLS method victory over Ireland in their final group clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday.

Luck was not on the side of the Ireland women, as weather interrupted their run chase with Gaby Lewis (32 runs off 25 deliveries) and skipper Lauren Delany (17 off 20) at the crease with the total on 54 for two after 8.2 overs, six short of the win on the DLS method.

There were discussions between the match officials and head groundsman Adrian Carter but there was no change in conditions the match was called off shortly after 6pm.