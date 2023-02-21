Big win against Bangladesh sees Proteas into World Cup semis on home soil

Kapp’s was the most important when she delivered a delicious off-cutter that deceived Joty, who bottom-edged the ball onto the stumps after top-scoring with 30. Kapp delivered another masterful display with the ball, claiming 2/17 with 10 balls.

That start of the run chase was dreadfully tense. Laura Wolvaardt, well short of her best in this competition, was given out lbw second ball to the impressive Marufa Akter, a decision the South African batter reviewed. The replays showed the ball sliding down the leg side much to her and the crowd's relief.

Her opening partner Tazmin Brits was dropped by Mostary in the next over — a simple chance offered at mid-off. Then came a terrible mix up between the two batters that saw them both end up at the non-striker's end after Brits refused to respond to a call for a quick single.

That final incident seemed to galvanise Wolvaardt, who struck a superb pull off the penultimate ball of the fifth over to the midwicket fence for six. Though there was still frenetic shot-making, that six broke the tension.

Wolvaardt, who has looked like she’s carrying the nation's problems on her shoulders, gradually began playing more freely. She reached her fifth T20 international half-century with a pair of superb boundaries; the first a classic cover drive , the next a power sweep over square leg.

Finally a smile crossed her face as she raised her bat and gave a thumbs-up to her family in the crowd. She finished on 66 not out, hitting seven fours and that six.

She was joined a short while late by Brits, who completed a yoga pose as part of her celebrations.

Ultimately the two openers were able to knock off the runs themselves, making the outcome seem a lot more comfortable than the match actually was.

It will take several steps up in standards to beat England. They have two days to figure out how they will do that.