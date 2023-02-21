That pair shared a 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket off just 46 balls providing a clear display of the sort of game plan that will define the women’s game in the next decade. Power-hitting is an increasingly important part of the strategy of the two best teams on view at this tournament; England and Australia.
England fire missile across Proteas’ bow with big win against Pakistan
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
England fired a missile across the Proteas’ bow producing one of the most dominant batting performances of this year’s World Cup.
Heather Knight’s side final total, 213/5 in their last group match against Pakistan on Tuesday, is the highest for an T20 World Cup match, eclipsing the 195/3 by the Proteas against Thailand in 2020. The margin of victory — 114 runs — was also a new tournament record, bettering South Africa’s 113-run win which came in the same match against the Thais.
The Proteas have to beat Bangladesh in the second match at Newlands on Tuesday evening to secure a semifinal spot, with England set to be the opponents on Friday afternoon. Having already qualified for the last four before they faced Pakistan, the pressure was off the shoulders of the English players and they batted in a manner befitting that freedom.
Opener Danni Wyatt set the tone with a belligerent innings of 59 off 33 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. Pakistan briefly hinted at gaining control when they took two wickets in eight balls, but all that did was bring Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones together.
That pair shared a 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket off just 46 balls providing a clear display of the sort of game plan that will define the women’s game in the next decade. Power-hitting is an increasingly important part of the strategy of the two best teams on view at this tournament; England and Australia.
The English struck 25 fours and four sixes, with Sciver-Brunt hitting 12 of those fours and one six in her innings of 81 that came off just 40 balls. She exemplifies the aggressive approach better than most with her ability to regularly find the boundary, while her athleticism means she’s also quick between the wickets.
Jones, who survived two blows to the ribs from high full tosses delivered by Fatima Sana, displayed plenty of adventure and creativity too, with a couple of reverse sweeps and a scoop off Sana — a gutsy shot given what happened with those full tosses earlier to make 47 off 31 balls.
Pakistan were never in the contest, losing opener Shadaf Samas to the second ball of the innings. They finished on 99/9 in their allotted 20 overs.
This was a statement performance by England, one in keeping with how they want to play the game, how the sport is changing. South Africa, who hope to play them in the semifinal, must take note.
