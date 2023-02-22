Cricket

Formidable Aussies bring experience to bear on talented India

22 February 2023 - 16:59
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Austraia captain Meg Lanning bats in an Australia nets session as part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Newlands on February 22 2023.
Image: Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Defending champions Australia will need to be at their absolute best to get one over India in their Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal in Cape Town on Thursday (3pm), captain Meg Lanning says.

While the Aussies have had the edge over the Indians in T20 World Cup matches, winning three and losing two since the 2010 edition, Lanning is aware her team needs to work hard to overcome the strong subcontinent outfit.

The women in yellow are yet to taste defeat at this year’s tournament, having come through the group stage with four wins and looking to continue that form against a side that will have something to prove against the five-time winners.

It is also the fourth occasion the Australians have come into a T20 World Cup as defending champions, having gone on to retain the title in three of those competitions.

They will be eager to continue that trend in SA.

“We obviously both know each other well. They’re an incredible side,” Lanning said.

“They’ve got some match-winners and world-class players and it’s going to be a cracking game.

“Obviously, we came here to be part of a game like this and we’re expecting to have to play at our best to win. That’s something I know this group is up for and we’re looking forward to it.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy returns to the squad after a brief injury layoff and Lanning said while it was a welcome return it would make selecting the playing XI more difficult.

“We've only just arrived and seen the conditions here, so we haven’t settled on what the team looks like yet, but it is nice to have everybody available,” she added.

The Aussie outfit has got the better of India in their last two competitive knockout meetings, claiming victories in the final of the Commonwealth Games last year and in the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020.

However, Lanning does not believe that gives them a psychological edge over their opponents heading into this crunch encounter.

“Both teams start at the same level tomorrow when we come out and play. What’s happened in the past doesn’t make a difference. We need to come out and play our best cricket and play the way we want to.”

