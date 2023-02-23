On Tuesday they produced performances that once more highlighted their value. Ismail’s pace is still in the region of 120km/h and she made smart use of the bouncer to limit the Bangladeshi batters. Kapp was crafty and her dismissal of Joty, with an off-cutter, proved a pivotal moment in the innings.
Bowlers have led the way for Proteas, its time the batters did their bit
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images
“I think our bowlers have been brilliant,” said Laura Wolvaardt.
“The bowlers were excellent,” said Sune Luus.
They’re not lying. South Africa would not be in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup were it not for the bowlers.
They restricted Sri Lanka to 129/4 in the tournament’s opening match. Bowled New Zealand out for 67, giving the net run rate a crucial boost, had Australia in trouble in defence of a mediocre score in Gqeberha and kept Bangladesh to 113 in the vital group match on Tuesday. Both Luus and her Bangladeshi counterpart, Nigar Joty, agreed Bangladesh should have scored 140.
‘It’s a mental game’: Proteas need to put on their dancing shoes in semifinal
And while South Africa have only managed to bowl out New Zealand it was the timely breakthroughs against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that allowed them to control both of those innings.
England play in the same aggressive manner as Australia, so the same methods will be required with the ball, but as the Australians showed in their group stage win against the Proteas, the pressure with the ball needs to be maintained throughout the innings.
Hopefully the batters can provide better support than has been the case over the course of the tournament. The Proteas are the worst batting group of the four semi-finalists.
While England and Australia’s batters have registered four half-centuries and India three, Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits’ fifties on Tuesday night were the only ones scored by South Africa so far.
That has to change if the Proteas are to make history on Friday.
