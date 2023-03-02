Cricket

South Africa need four wickets to win first Test against Windies

02 March 2023 - 15:08 By Stuart Hess at SuperSport Park
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Joshua Da Silva on day three of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 2 2023.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Joshua Da Silva on day three of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 2 2023.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Jermaine Blackwood launched a stirring fightback, but couldn’t haul his side out of the mire with South Africa needing just four more wickets to wrap up the first Test.

The West Indies went to tea on 93/6, with Blackwood on 52, which has come off only 56 balls. The rest of the West Indies batting has been a calamity.

Having lost skipper Kraigg Brathwaite before lunch, the West Indies disintegrated after the break. Raymon Reifer, so disciplined in scoring a first innings half-century, threw his bat at wide delivery from Kagiso Rabada with Heinrich Klaasen taking a fine catch diving in front of the slips.

A few overs later Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who’d already survived a chance when Keegan Petersen dropped him at third slip, gave his wicket away with the most awful shot, toe-ending a hook against Marco Jansen with Anrich Nortjé sliding in from mid-on to take an easy catch.

It was a stroke that was the complete opposite of the manner he’d played up to then — or even for most of his first innings. So compact and watchful, once he’d seen off the spells from Nortje and Rabada it was as if he felt the need to attack, whichever SA bowler came next.

It’s certainly not a shot you’d have seen his father, Shivnarine, play. Roston Chase was bowled first ball by Jansen, leaving a delivery he thought was going straight across him but that instead held its line and hit the top of off-stump.

Kyle Mayers hung around for 15 balls but was caught at first slip. Blackwood offered superb resistance mixing solid defence with some explosive striking that included a six and eight fours.

A partnership of 58 with Joshua da Silva may have had the Proteas concerned, given they were picking up runs fairly comfortably, but then Rabada returned shortly before tea and induced a reckless shot from Da Silva, who drove at a wide ball, the edge flying to Petersen at third slip.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Nortje turns up the heat on West Indies

When Anrich Nortjé was bowling 25 overs in searing heat in Melbourne last December, he might have thought how ridiculous this fast bowling work is.
Sport
10 hours ago

Lack of Test play makes milestones less achievable

A handful of milestones in the first Test between the Proteas and West Indies left players on both sides lamenting the lack of Test match play for ...
Sport
9 hours ago

CSA bosses vow to professionalise women’s cricket soon

Cricket South Africa has promised to take an “aggressive” approach to professionalising women’s cricket and setting up a female wing of the SA20 soon.
Sport
6 hours ago

Windies bowlers dominate late session but Markram keeps Proteas in control

So, it’s a last session pitch then? All the action across the first two days of this opening Test between the West Indies and South Africa has taken ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Wickets continue to tumble as Proteas set West Indies 247 target

If you thought the Proteas batting problems were a thing of the past now that there is a new coach and captain, think again.
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training Soccer
  2. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  3. WATCH | Jabu Mahlangu slams Chiefs and Pirates for playing ‘imihlola’ in derby Soccer
  4. Here’s who Pitso thinks are the best left-wingers of all time Soccer
  5. WATCH | Benni McCarthy reacts to praise as Robert Marawa hails ‘serial winner’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees