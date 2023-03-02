It took the tourists just nine minutes to get among the Proteas batters, with Heinrich Klaasen edging Holder to Josh da Silva for five.
Roach bowled a beauty to get rid of Markram. Angled in from wide of the crease, the 34-year-old seamer got the ball to straighten off the pitch and find the edge, with Da Silva doing the necessary behind the stumps.
Senuran Muthusamy produced an innings in stark contrast to the stated way South Africa want to play. For an hour he blocked and left the ball, playing just one attacking stroke, before attempting to pull Shannon Gabriel, but only getting a glove on the ball, offering Da Silva another catch.
The Trinidadian made seven catches in the innings, tying a mark for the most dismissals by a West Indies keeper with Ridley Jacobs.
Coetzee bashed two fours and a six in his 22-minute stay at the crease. His ninth wicket partnership, which was worth 29 with Rabada, took the Proteas to a target their bowling unit will feel is defendable.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Wickets continue to tumble as Proteas set West Indies 247 target
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
If you thought the Proteas' batting problems were a thing of the past now that there is a new coach and captain, think again.
South Africa were bowled out for 116 in the first session of the third day by the West Indies on Thursday morning. It left Kraigg Brathwaite’s team with a target of 247 to win the first Test.
That would represent the second-highest score achieved to win a match at this venue, though it should be mentioned that the record of 251/8 set by England in 2000 was as the result of a leather jacket-induced bribe.
The Proteas bowlers, however, atoned for their batters by taking the wicket of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite in the sole over before lunch when he got a scratch on the ball bowled by Kagiso Rabada down the legside, with Heinrich Klaasen tumbling to his left to grab a good catch.
South Africa will cite conditions as being tricky, particularly in the final session of play, which on the first two days saw 18 wickets fall. The Proteas lost four wickets in a 45-minute period before stumps on Wednesday evening, which included skipper Temba Bavuma and debutant Tony de Zorzi for ducks.
Only Aiden Markram, who resumed on Thursday morning on 35, showed any control and were it not for him and some lusty hitting from Gerald Coetzee, the second innings could have been truly embarrassing.
Markram, who top scored with 47, Coetzee with 20 and Rabada unbeaten on 10 were the only batters to reached double figures. Clearly confidence is still lacking and while this pitch has not been the easiest it hasn’t been a minefield either.
The West Indies and in particular Kemar Roach deserve credit. Praised by his former captain Jason Holder on Wednesday evening for his perseverance, Roach bowled better on Thursday than he did the previous evening and completed a fine 11th five-wicket haul of his career. He also moved past Joel Garner on the all-time leading wicket-taker list for the West Indies.
Nortje turns up the heat on West Indies
It took the tourists just nine minutes to get among the Proteas batters, with Heinrich Klaasen edging Holder to Josh da Silva for five.
Roach bowled a beauty to get rid of Markram. Angled in from wide of the crease, the 34-year-old seamer got the ball to straighten off the pitch and find the edge, with Da Silva doing the necessary behind the stumps.
Senuran Muthusamy produced an innings in stark contrast to the stated way South Africa want to play. For an hour he blocked and left the ball, playing just one attacking stroke, before attempting to pull Shannon Gabriel, but only getting a glove on the ball, offering Da Silva another catch.
The Trinidadian made seven catches in the innings, tying a mark for the most dismissals by a West Indies keeper with Ridley Jacobs.
Coetzee bashed two fours and a six in his 22-minute stay at the crease. His ninth wicket partnership, which was worth 29 with Rabada, took the Proteas to a target their bowling unit will feel is defendable.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Lack of Test play makes milestones less achievable
Windies bowlers dominate late session but Markram keeps Proteas in control
Markram heroics put Proteas on top despite day one collapse
Slow going as West Indies put up a fight in first Test
First Test wicket for Proteas debutant Coetzee as Windies reach 71/2
A free mind helps Aiden Markram reignite Proteas Test career
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos