WATCH | Fireworks as ‘game-changer’ Women’s Premier League starts in India

Like in the men's IPL, the WPL does not feature any Pakistani player given soured political relations between the cricket-mad neighbours.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues had no doubts WPL would help India bridge the gap with Australia.

“We have been pushing the doors for a long time, we are getting there, we are getting close,” Rodrigues, Lanning's deputy at Delhi, said.

“I am sure the WPL will change a lot for women's cricket. You will find many superstars coming out from it, many leaders, or many match-winners, I would say.”

Gujarat captain Mooney, who was unable to aid her side's cause in their opener after going off injured, said she would try to instil fearlessness among her teammates, a trademark of the illustrious Australia team she has been part of.

“We see teams around the world and domestically back in Australia that you can lose momentum quickly if you let a few losses derail the group. It's all about grabbing that momentum,” Mooney said, speaking before the opening match.

“I think only way you can do that is being calm under pressure and taking the braver option always. I'll try to instil that in the group as much as I can.”

