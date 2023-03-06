Cricket

Aiden Markram replaces Temba Bavuma as Proteas’ T20 captain

06 March 2023 - 14:17
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Aiden Markram with the man of the match trophy after the Proteas' beat the West Indies on day three of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 2 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Aiden Markram was named the Proteas' new T20 International captain on Tuesday, taking over from Temba Bavuma, who vacated the role after he was made Test captain last month.

Markram has long been touted as a future captain of the Proteas, ostensibly because of his leadership of the South Africa under-19 team that won the junior World Cup in the UAE in 2014. That team included Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo.

“I am excited to have Aiden take the reigns as T20 captain as he is very familiar to the set-up and works well with those around him,” the Proteas' new limited overs coach Rob Walter said.

“He is a player who leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead.”

Markram led the Proteas in five ODIs against India in 2018, after his appointment by then-selection convener Linda Zondi. It was a decision that was viewed as premature and one that possibly set Markram's development back by two years.

Nevertheless after a roller-coaster few years as part of the Proteas team, Markram's captaincy was back in the spotlight during this year's SA 20 tournament where he was put in charge of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Markram led that largely unheralded team to the title and was named player of the tournament. He said that captaincy brought the best out of him because he thrived on having the extra responsibility.

