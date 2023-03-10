SA20 has been credited a lot for reigniting cricket in the country as it didn’t only attract crucial eyeballs on television but managed to draw spectators back to stadiums.
“I definitely think it came at the right time for cricket in the country,” Bosch said.
“If you look at the crowds we got, pretty much every single game was packed and it’s crazy to see that amount of people come and support.
“It’s nice to know people still come and watch cricket like that. The crowds made the tournament.”
Despite his recent success in the T20 format, Bosch is l going to prioritise all formats of the game.
“I’ve enjoyed playing all formats though I hadn’t played as much T20 cricket as I have in the past 12 months, and it was cool. I think as a young cricketer you try to be as versatile as you can, try to adapt to any situation of the game.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Eathan Bosch hopes for more contracts globally after SA20 success
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
Having enjoyed big success in the maiden season of the SA20 with the Pretoria Capitals, Dolphins fast bowler Eathan Bosch hopes the tournament has done enough to secure him contracts in other top T20 competitions around the world.
Bosch was one of the shining lights in the tournament as he was named the SA20 Rising Star. The 24-year-old Durban-born star played a huge role in the Capitals reaching the final, taking 15 wickets at an average of 21.40.
Bosch will be looking to join South Africa's top stars involved in T20 tournaments such as the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League and others.
“Yes, definitely. I think for any youngsters or cricketers in South Africa it [SA20] has opened doors all around the world,” Bosch said.
“I think all the players who were part of the SA20 are going to try to get more opportunities in this format.
“I want to expose myself to different conditions and develop my game as much as I can because, I think the more you play, the more you learn.
“I’m going to try to get into some other leagues but it is outside of my control. If something happens, I will be there to take it one game at a time.”
Finally, the age of Aiden has dawned
SA20 has been credited a lot for reigniting cricket in the country as it didn’t only attract crucial eyeballs on television but managed to draw spectators back to stadiums.
“I definitely think it came at the right time for cricket in the country,” Bosch said.
“If you look at the crowds we got, pretty much every single game was packed and it’s crazy to see that amount of people come and support.
“It’s nice to know people still come and watch cricket like that. The crowds made the tournament.”
Despite his recent success in the T20 format, Bosch is l going to prioritise all formats of the game.
“I’ve enjoyed playing all formats though I hadn’t played as much T20 cricket as I have in the past 12 months, and it was cool. I think as a young cricketer you try to be as versatile as you can, try to adapt to any situation of the game.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Bavuma wins toss and bats in second Test at the Wanderers
Faf's Proteas future tied up in cricket's changing landscape
Proteas coach Walter gets boost before critical World Cup assignment
Rickelton named for Wanderers as ‘player Proteas can build team around’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos