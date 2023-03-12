‘It’s all about the grind’: Brathwaite wants Windies’ batting to toughen up

“I still think we are making some good steps, but looking at the first Test [in Centurion], we were in some good positions [with the bat] but we crumbled.

“We need to improve. Technically, yes, we need to work on our flaws, but the mind also needs to be in the right place. It's all about the grind. We didn't score enough runs, it’s as simple as that.

“We have done it before, against England at home and away. We've got to show we are top batsmen and we haven't done that."

Brathwaite admitted to his own struggles in a series in which he scored 46 runs in four innings, losing his wicket to fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on each occasion.

“I’m extremely disappointed, especially today," he said. “I was feeling quite good but was dismissed early [again].

“As a leader, I like to lead from the front, and it didn't happen in this series. Next series, I've got to be better."

That next Test series will be at home against India in July, but West Indies now take on South Africa in three One-Day International matches, starting in East London on Thursday, followed by a further three Twenty20 International fixtures.

Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.