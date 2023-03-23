Ultimately it was Roelofsen who won the award after he finished as the competition's leading run-scorer with 333 in nine matches, at an average of 47.57.
Dolphins Awards 2022/23
CSA 4-Day Series Nominees: Jon-Jon Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith
Winner: Prenelan Subrayen
CSA Provincial One-Day Cup Nominees: Brad Porteous, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo
Winner: Brad Porteous
CSA T20 Challenge Nominees: Grant Roelofsen, Ottniel Baartman, Eathan Bosch
Winner: Grant Roelofsen
Dolphins Player of the Year: Jason Smith
Dolphins Players’ Player of the Year: Jason Smith
All-rounder Jason Smith the big winner at Dolphins awards
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
All-rounder Jason Smith was the big winner at the Dolphins' end-of-season awards on Wednesday.
He took home Player of the Year and the Players' Player of the Year titles.
Smith was crucial with the bat in the team's successful 4-Day Domestic Series campaign, finishing as the Dolphins' highest run-scorer and ending the competition with an average of nearly 56.
The middle-order batter played a number of crucial knocks in the competition, but his 136 against North West helped set up a dominant win that was vital in helping his team to a second competition title in three seasons.
Smith also produced some fine performances with the bat in the One-Day Cup, which saw him finish as the Dolphins' second-highest run-scorer.
Spin and diversity drive Dolphins to Four-Day crown
Prenelan Subrayen was announced as the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season. He finished as the competition's second-highest wicket-taker with 29 and best match figures of 11/97.
Subrayen ended with two five-wicket and one 10-wicket haul in the competition.
Jon-Jon Smuts and Smith were the award's other nominees.
From a 50-over cricket perspective, Player of the Season went to Brad Porteous.
As one of the Dolphins' best breakout players, he made an immediate impact in the side, scoring one century and fifty in the tournament that saw him finish as the team's best batsman.
Smith was again a nominee, with all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who finished the competition with 12 wickets.
The CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Season nominees were Grant Roelofsen, Ottniel Baartman and Eathan Bosch, with all three playing important roles in the Dolphins' charge to the final of the tournament.
Proteas win third ODI thanks to Klaasen’s spectacular fireworks
