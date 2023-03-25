Having seen partners come and go, in Sisanda Magala, Miller found someone able to provide the necessary assistance, with the all-rounder, recently signed by IPL franchise the Chennai Super Kings for R1.1m, hitting two sixes and a four in a five-ball knock that saw him score 18 not out.
A fun 11-over slog-a-thon sees the West Indies top Proteas
Image: Gallo Images
Never mind this being barely half a game, it was still one rich in entertainment with the West Indies flexing their muscles and claiming a three-wicket victory under a leaden sky here on Saturday evening.
It’s hard to determine what was gained from this exercise other than providing the patient fans with some bang for their buck. Rain delayed the start by two hours, with the officials then choosing to reduce the innings to 11-overs-a-side. That removed any need for patience and subtlety for both teams.
The West Indies bowlers adopted a simple plan with the ball, hammering it into the pitch and forcing the Proteas to hit to the boundary riders on the leg-side. That caused frustration and led to wickets at regular intervals and at one point the embarrassment of being bowled out in an 11-over innings was a possibility for the hosts.
It took David Miller to show a version of patience that was suitable for this abbreviated form of the shortest format and having evaluated the conditions and the touring team’s plan helped himself to four fours and three sixes in his innings, finishing on 48 off only 22 balls.
