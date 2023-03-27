Proteas ‘always believed’ in the ‘unbelievable’ as they smashed world record
Reeza Hendricks said the Proteas always had the belief they could chase down West Indies' mammoth target after South Africa made history smashing the world record for the highest run chase in T20 internationals against West Indies at Centurion on Sunday.
The opener said South Africa would take that confidence into the deciding third T20I in Johannesburg on Tuesday (6pm).
The Wanderers' surface will have a tough act to follow after SuperSport Park proved to be a gift that kept on giving and giving.
South Africa played fearlessly in Centurion, led by left-hander Quinton de Kock's blistering 44-ball 100, a first for him in T20 international cricket, as the hosts chased down a record 259 to claim a thrilling six-wicket victory with more than an over to spare.
Highlights of the second T20 between South Africa and Windies at SuperSport Park
In a seeming positive portend from Rob Walter's opening series in his tenure as SA white ball coach, as they bettered the previous record of Bulgaria's 246 to beat Serbia in 2022, of all matches, by a some margin.
In another first, Johnson Charles, aided by 51 runs from Kyle Mayers and 41 from lower-order batter Romario Shepherd, smashed his maiden century off just 39 deliveries, striking 10 fours and 11 sixes in a whirlwind knock that was without mercy.
De Kock replied in the only way he knew how — with attacking cricket, tormenting the Caribbean side’s bowlers from ball one to club 17 boundaries.
At the other end, it was Hendricks who played the perfect foil to the left-hander’s assault reaching 68 off 28 including 11 fours and two maximums.
It was the kind of positive batting Walter spoke about in his prematch interview and something that left South African cricket fans overcome with appreciation.
Hendricks said discussions in the dressing room kept them believing in their ability to reel in the target, which SA did with seven balls to spare despite some light rain in the highveld air.
“I don’t think everything has sunk in yet and it was unbelievable to be a part of that power play and partnership — we will obviously reflect,” he said.
“But it was unbelievable to be a part of having Quinton at the other end playing the way he did and I could just play second fiddle.
“As we walked off the field during the changeover, 'KG' [Kagiso Rabada] said they were 10 runs short so that probably relates to Jacques Kallis’ comments [from the 438 game in 2006].
“I would suggest our performance was equivalent to the 438 game and to be part of it was quite brilliant.
“In the change rooms, we were always quietly confident that this was a good wicket, so we never doubted ourselves at any stage. We believed that we had the batters in the team to go out there and chase down that score.”
The Proteas now hold the T20 and ODI world records, after their famous 438/9 chasing Australia's 434/4 at the Wanderers in 2006 in the 50-over format.
After a day where 517 runs were scored by both batting units, with more elegance in SA's stroke play rather than going all-out to smash each delivery, Hendricks said he believes the fast-paced nature of the format has a place for correct cricket.
“T20 allows for normal cricket shots, normal stroke play, and [batters] don’t need to go out there and swing from the hip — it still allows for good cricket.
“Everyone who contributed played good cricket shots. It wasn’t a case of slogging. There was obviously the odd occasion, but generally it was it was just playing good cricket shots and getting value for your shots at the venue.”
