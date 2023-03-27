Proteas ‘always believed’ in the ‘unbelievable’ as they smashed world record

Hendricks said discussions in the dressing room kept them believing in their ability to reel in the target, which SA did with seven balls to spare despite some light rain in the highveld air.

“I don’t think everything has sunk in yet and it was unbelievable to be a part of that power play and partnership — we will obviously reflect,” he said.

“But it was unbelievable to be a part of having Quinton at the other end playing the way he did and I could just play second fiddle.

“As we walked off the field during the changeover, 'KG' [Kagiso Rabada] said they were 10 runs short so that probably relates to Jacques Kallis’ comments [from the 438 game in 2006].

“I would suggest our performance was equivalent to the 438 game and to be part of it was quite brilliant.

“In the change rooms, we were always quietly confident that this was a good wicket, so we never doubted ourselves at any stage. We believed that we had the batters in the team to go out there and chase down that score.”

The Proteas now hold the T20 and ODI world records, after their famous 438/9 chasing Australia's 434/4 at the Wanderers in 2006 in the 50-over format.

After a day where 517 runs were scored by both batting units, with more elegance in SA's stroke play rather than going all-out to smash each delivery, Hendricks said he believes the fast-paced nature of the format has a place for correct cricket.

“T20 allows for normal cricket shots, normal stroke play, and [batters] don’t need to go out there and swing from the hip — it still allows for good cricket.

“Everyone who contributed played good cricket shots. It wasn’t a case of slogging. There was obviously the odd occasion, but generally it was it was just playing good cricket shots and getting value for your shots at the venue.”

