Meanwhile, North West Cricket Union has secured sponsorship from Glencore Ferroalloys’ Boshoek and Wonderkop smelters to support young, female cricketers from North West.
Through this, the women's team will now be called the Glencore Dragons and the union’s acting CEO Ismail Minty said the sponsorship will go a long way in developing women’s cricket in the province.
“That is indeed something to take pleasure in because it is a stamp of trust in the team’s abilities. Women’s cricket has taken off and partnerships like these reflect the efforts taken to make sure it grows to new heights.,” Minty said.
TimesLIVE
Department of sport gives R22.5m to Proteas Women and Cricket SA
Image: Department of sport, arts and culture/Twitter
The department of sport, arts and culture has awarded the Proteas Women R7.5m for reaching the final of the 2023 Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.
The team finished the tournament hosted in South African last month as runners-up to Australia.
The big reward was announced by deputy minister Nocawe Mafu during a “recognition luncheon” in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Mafu also bestowed medals on team members for their performance in the tournament, where they became the first senior South African cricket squad to reach a World Cup final.
She also announced R15m for Cricket South Africa (CSA) over the next three years for the establishment of a professional women’s cricket league.
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki lauded the department for its commitment to women’s cricket.
“This financial injection demonstrates the department’s commitment to the development of cricket and will aid CSA’s continuous efforts to professionalise women’s cricket in the country,” Moseki said.
“The support by the department shows the development of women’s cricket relies on all of us — it is our collective responsibility to commit resources that will assist us in taking the women’s game forward.
Meanwhile, North West Cricket Union has secured sponsorship from Glencore Ferroalloys’ Boshoek and Wonderkop smelters to support young, female cricketers from North West.
Through this, the women's team will now be called the Glencore Dragons and the union’s acting CEO Ismail Minty said the sponsorship will go a long way in developing women’s cricket in the province.
“That is indeed something to take pleasure in because it is a stamp of trust in the team’s abilities. Women’s cricket has taken off and partnerships like these reflect the efforts taken to make sure it grows to new heights.,” Minty said.
