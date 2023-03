Shamsi and Bavuma set up comfortable win for Proteas

The Orange-clad Dutch, having given themselves a solid foundation, then unfortunately saw their innings unravel once Sisanda Magala had O’Dowd caught behind for 18. They lost three wickets in the next 10 overs, including Singh who scored 45, and their run rate fell from close to six an over to below four.

It was the ideal situation for Tabraiz Shamsi to bowl in after his recent struggles with confidence, that coach Rob Walter acknowledged would require some work from a technical perspective. Walter said last week the left-arm wrist spinner had developed “bad habits” playing so many T20 matches. On Friday however, the Dutch batters couldn’t really attack him, which allowed Shamsi to find a rhythm and through that there was better control of both line and length.

He got a big assist with his first wicket from Quinton de Kock who took a fine catch off a thin edge by Musa Ahmed in Shamsi’s first over.

Only Tija Nidamanuru of the middle order batters was able to keep the South Africans at bay. He made a solid 48 but it took 71 balls as he sought to hold the innings together, but the lack of any assistance proved fatal.

He was the eighth wicket to fall, giving Magala his third after which Jansen and Shamsi wrapped up the innings with the Dutch leaving 23 balls on the table.

Shamsi’s 3/25 will hopefully prove a turning point for him and his confidence in what is a critical position for the Proteas given the long-term absence of Keshav Maharaj and where the World Cup will be played. Magala too, claimed three wickets, while Jansen was arguably the best of the Proteas bowlers, even if his figures of 1/27 don’t suggest that to be the case.

