Cricket

New club tournament gives further boost to women's cricket

14 April 2023 - 11:08 By OWN CORRESPONDENT
Proteas star Nonkululeko Mlaba will represent Lindelani CC in the inaugural CSA T20 Women's National Championship that will be played in Potchefstroom this weekend.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Riding on the back of the interest generated by the Proteas' run to the final of the T20 World Cup, Cricket SA is hosting the first national club championships for women in Potchefstroom this weekend. 

The six-team event, rather unoriginally titled the CSA T20 Women's National Championship, includes clubs from South Western Districts, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape, Eastern Province, Easterns and Gauteng. 

“This initiative is a celebration of work done by Cricket SA and the potential of women’s cricket in the player pathway. The game will continue to grow in years to come as all legacy initiatives aim to broaden the women’s game,” said Johan Weyers, CSA’s senior cricket manager.

Women's cricket needs a countrywide network

Women’s cricket in South Africa will continue to be backed by financial services company Momentum, but even with that, the creation of stronger ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Women’s cricket received a huge boost after the Proteas finished as runners up in the T20 World Cup. After a sluggish start and with the team clouded in controversy after the omission of skipper Dane van Niekerk from the squad, the side caught fire late in the group stage to qualify for the playoffs. 

They beat England in a thrilling semifinal and then came up short against a powerful Australia side in the final losing by 19 runs in front of a sold-out Newlands. 

The department of sport donated R15m to CSA to aid with the establishment of a professional league for women’s cricket. 

The club championships will be viewed as a crucial part of the development pipeline to help find players for that new domestic league. 

Young players will get the opportunity to rub shoulders with Nonkululeko Mlaba, one of the stars of the Proteas team at the World Cup, who will be playing for the Lindelani Cricket Club from KZN at the Potchefstroom tournament. 

