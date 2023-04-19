A South African A side that may include a few younger Proteas Test players will head to Sri Lanka in June for two four-day matches and three one-day games.
The tour forms part of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) attempt to keep the Test players busy, and allows newly installed coach Shukri Conrad the opportunity to assess some of the younger players, who may form part of his plans in the future.
It is understood CSA wanted to focus specifically on the red ball format, but agreed to a request from Sri Lanka to play 50-over matches, which the Sri Lankans will use as preparation for the ICC World Cup qualification tournament which will start in the latter half of June.
CSA has had to get creative about finding more match time, particularly for the Test team, given the dearth of five day fixtures for the Proteas in the next four years. South Africa plays 28 Tests between 2023 and 2027, with 10 of the next 12 series consisting of two Tests, including next season’s engagement with India.
South Africa’s next three-match Test series is against Australia in 2026.
Shukri Conrad to lead South Africa A side to Sri Lanka
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
A South African A side that may include a few younger Proteas Test players will head to Sri Lanka in June for two four-day matches and three one-day games.
The tour forms part of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) attempt to keep the Test players busy, and allows newly installed coach Shukri Conrad the opportunity to assess some of the younger players, who may form part of his plans in the future.
It is understood CSA wanted to focus specifically on the red ball format, but agreed to a request from Sri Lanka to play 50-over matches, which the Sri Lankans will use as preparation for the ICC World Cup qualification tournament which will start in the latter half of June.
CSA has had to get creative about finding more match time, particularly for the Test team, given the dearth of five day fixtures for the Proteas in the next four years. South Africa plays 28 Tests between 2023 and 2027, with 10 of the next 12 series consisting of two Tests, including next season’s engagement with India.
South Africa’s next three-match Test series is against Australia in 2026.
With the Proteas Test side in the midst of a transition and attempting to rebuild the batting line-up, the lack of Test match play is harmful and particularly tricky for Conrad and director of cricket Enoch Nkwe to manage.
Most of the top nations have their schedules sorted for the next few years and with the ICC scheduling a men’s limited overs tournament on the calendar for every year until 2031, finding room to play Tests is difficult.
The explosion of T20 Leagues around the world — including the SA20 here — along with the continued expansion of the Indian Premier League, which used to run for six weeks, but now operates for eight weeks, puts an additional squeeze on the calendar.
‘Heated’ talks anticipated for CSA’s coaches conference
The SA A trip to Sri Lanka will provide a useful gauge for Conrad, his coaching staff who will oversee preparation for the tour and especially the younger players who got their first taste of Test cricket last summer.
Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and top order batter Tony de Zorzi produced impressive performances against the West Indies and will be strong candidates to head to Sri Lanka as will Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder, who should they not earn a county contract, be in need of game time.
In addition a few players from the National Academy, intake including batters like Dewald Brewis — unless he is required by his Mumbai Indians franchise to play in one or other T20 League — and Jordan Hermann, would find a series in different conditions in Sri Lanka useful for their development.
READ MORE
Lots to smile about for Proteas and SA cricket
Bavuma, Markram and Magala exemplify Proteas’ renewal
Proteas desperate for game time in search of positive brand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos