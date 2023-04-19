Cricket

Shukri Conrad to lead South Africa A side to Sri Lanka

19 April 2023 - 14:35 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Shukri Conrad will oversee preparations of the SA A team for its tour to Sri Lanka later this year.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

A South African A side that may include a few younger Proteas Test players will head to Sri Lanka in June for two four-day matches and three one-day games. 

The tour forms part of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) attempt to keep the Test players busy, and allows newly installed coach Shukri Conrad the opportunity to assess some of the younger players, who may form part of his plans in the future.

It is understood CSA wanted to focus specifically on the red ball format, but agreed to a request from Sri Lanka to play 50-over matches, which the Sri Lankans will use as preparation for the ICC World Cup qualification tournament which will start in the latter half of June.

CSA has had to get creative about finding more match time, particularly for the Test team, given the dearth of five day fixtures for the Proteas in the next four years. South Africa plays 28 Tests between 2023 and 2027, with 10 of the next 12 series consisting of two Tests, including next season’s engagement with India. 

South Africa’s next three-match Test series is against Australia in 2026. 

With the Proteas Test side in the midst of a transition and attempting to rebuild the batting line-up, the lack of Test match play is harmful and particularly tricky for Conrad and director of cricket Enoch Nkwe to manage. 

Most of the top nations have their schedules sorted for the next few years and with the ICC scheduling a men’s limited overs tournament on the calendar for every year until 2031, finding room to play Tests is difficult. 

The explosion of T20 Leagues around the world — including the SA20 here — along with the continued expansion of the Indian Premier League, which used to run for six weeks, but now operates for eight weeks, puts an additional squeeze on the calendar. 



