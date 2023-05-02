Cricket

Injury forces Bosch to withdraw form SA A, Swanepoel called up in his place

02 May 2023 - 13:53 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Warriors all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel during day 2 of the CSA 4 Day domestic series, Division 1 match against the Knights at St George's Park on February 27, 2023.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

South Africa A has confirmed a forced change to the squad to tour Sri Lanka in June. 

Titans bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch has withdrawn from the 15-man squad that will play three one-day internationals (ODI) and two four-day matches against Sri Lanka. 

South Africa are set to leave on Wednesday, May 31 with their first ODI to take place in Kandy on Sunday, June 4. 

Cricket SA said Bosch has been withdrawn from the squad due to a back injury. 

“The 28-year-old experienced progressive back discomfort and underwent scans which revealed stress reaction,” the federation said in a statement. 

“While further scans showed healing, the scans also indicated that he will not recover completely in time for the squad’s departure to the subcontinent on May 31.” 

“Warriors bowling all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel has been named as his replacement.” 

All the ODI matches will be played in Kandy, while the four-day meetings will be in Dambulla, two hours away.

Tony de Zorzi, who made his Proteas Test and ODI debut this year, will captain the team in Sri Lanka. Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad will lead the team.

South Africa A Squad against Sri Lanka A

Tony de Zorzi (captain, Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors),
Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Jordan Hermann (Warriors), Tshepo Moreki (Western Province),
Senuran Muthusamy (North West Dragons), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins),
Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors),
Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province) and
Lizaad Williams (Titans)

South Africa A Tour to Sri Lanka Itinerary

ODIs

Sunday, June 4: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Kandy

Tuesday, June 6: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Kandy

Thursday, June 8: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Kandy

Four-day matches

June 12 — 15: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Dambulla

June 19 — 22: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Dambulla

