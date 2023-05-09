Cricket

Proteas seal final automatic qualification spot for cricket World Cup

09 May 2023 - 21:59 By Reuters
Proteas players Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi are on their way to the World Cup.
Proteas players Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi are on their way to the World Cup.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

South Africa have sealed the final automatic qualification spot for the World Cup after Ireland's hopes of pipping them were dashed on Tuesday when their first ODI against Bangladesh was washed out.

Proteas played their last ODI series in the qualification period that ends this week against the Netherlands and had beaten them 2-0 to move up to eighth in the World Cup Super League.

Their hopes of playing in the tournament in India this year hinged on Ireland not beating Bangladesh 3-0 in the ODI series in Chelmsford, with net run rate also coming into play.

Bangladesh, who have already qualified, set a target of 247 to win in 50 overs but the game was called off when Ireland were 65-3 in the 17th over. The innings required at least 20 overs to be completed to get a result.

CSA is still finger licking good

The extension of KFC’s partnership with Cricket SA is a helpful boost for the sport’s body, which is wrapping up commercial deals for the men’s and ...
Sport
8 hours ago

South Africa join hosts India, reigning champions England, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan in qualifying for the World Cup which begins in October.

Ireland can still qualify with two more spots yet to be decided when they play in a 10-team qualifying tournament in June-July. Other teams involved in the qualifier include two former champions -- Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Long-serving Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies Soccer
  2. “My tweets are not on many people’s level of thinking’: Kermit Erasmus on his ... Soccer
  3. Who's going to be Bok captain? The candidates for captaincy Sport
  4. Zwane wants Chiefs in Confed Cup after cup loss to Pirates Soccer
  5. South Africa through to U17 Afcon quarterfinals after anxious wait Soccer

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...