Sri Lanka A are expected to field a strong team, particularly for the three One-Day matches, as they boost their preparation for the ICC World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe that starts at the end of June. The teams will also face each other in two Four-Day matches.
Most of the SA A players are coming out of a winter break, but De Zorzi hopes they’ll be sufficiently focused to take on the Sri Lankans.
“We had a very good camp to get us into gear. We are expecting a strong showing because they will be looking ahead to that qualifier.
“It's a nice measure for some of our guys who have not played international cricket to see where they are and the things they need to work on. [Sri Lanka] are always packed with talented players, and they usually bring guys you’ve not seen or followed. I’m sure it will be an exciting tour.”
Meanwhile, nine Proteas players have gathered for a skills camp in Durban this week. Some of them — including ODI skipper Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin — will avail themselves for a KZN Dolphins Invitational team that will face Oman in unofficial One-Day matches. Oman are using the matches as preparation for the ICC World Cup qualifier tournament.
SA A Squad:Tony de Zorzi (capt), Beyers Swanepoel, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
De Zorzi is focused on building for the new season, not captaining the Proteas
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Tony de Zorzi is captaining the South African A team to Sri Lanka and feels nothing more needs to be read into it.
“There is a big effort from [the media] to blow it up bigger than it seems,” he said at Cricket South Africa's Centre of Excellence facility, where the side wrapped up preparations ahead of Wednesday’s departure.
“Obviously someone has to be the captain on this tour and 'Shuks' [Shukri Conrad] selected me. Whether that [suggests] something about the future I don’t really know and I’m not focused on that.”
De Zorzi may be growing irritated with all the talk about being future Proteas captain, a topic Conrad raised in February when the 25-year-old was selected for South Africa for the first time. Conrad said De Zorzi, a former captain of the SA Under-19 team and skipper at Western Province, would be a strong candidate to succeed Temba Bavuma.
Brevis and Hermann given chance to shine for SA A in Sri Lanka
It’s understandable a link will be made between those remarks by the Proteas Test coach and De Zorzi’s appointment as SA A skipper, with Conrad also taking control of coaching the team in Sri Lanka.
“It is a narrative that is being pushed. If anything, I’m more worried about keeping my spot in the [Proteas] team and to create match winning performances for the team,” De Zorzi said.
His first outings at international level were relatively successful. He made 85 in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies, and there were a couple of 20s in the ODIs.
“I learnt a lot. I was fortunate to get that 80, it gives you the confidence to know you can compete at that level, but [awareness] also to walk away and know there are things you can do better. I got starts in most innings, it's about making sure you kick on.
“At that level once you get in, it’s the hardest thing to do, and you don't want to waste [opportunities], so that is something I want to take into this tour and into the season.”
Sri Lanka A are expected to field a strong team, particularly for the three One-Day matches, as they boost their preparation for the ICC World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe that starts at the end of June. The teams will also face each other in two Four-Day matches.
Most of the SA A players are coming out of a winter break, but De Zorzi hopes they’ll be sufficiently focused to take on the Sri Lankans.
“We had a very good camp to get us into gear. We are expecting a strong showing because they will be looking ahead to that qualifier.
“It's a nice measure for some of our guys who have not played international cricket to see where they are and the things they need to work on. [Sri Lanka] are always packed with talented players, and they usually bring guys you’ve not seen or followed. I’m sure it will be an exciting tour.”
Meanwhile, nine Proteas players have gathered for a skills camp in Durban this week. Some of them — including ODI skipper Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin — will avail themselves for a KZN Dolphins Invitational team that will face Oman in unofficial One-Day matches. Oman are using the matches as preparation for the ICC World Cup qualifier tournament.
SA A Squad:Tony de Zorzi (capt), Beyers Swanepoel, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
When will the Cricket World Cup take place?
England to stick with 'Bazball' approach for the Ashes: McCullum
Chennai pip Gujarat in dramatic final to win fifth IPL title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos