Cricket

India's top order meltdown puts Australia in box seat in WTC final

08 June 2023 - 19:58 By Reuters
Nathan Lyon of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja of India on day two of the ICC World Test Championship final between at The Oval in London on June 8 2023.
Nathan Lyon of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja of India on day two of the ICC World Test Championship final between at The Oval in London on June 8 2023.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia racked up 469 in their first innings and then reduced India to 151-5 to put themselves in the box seat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London on Thursday.

Having bled 327 runs on the opening day with only three wickets to show for, India staged a comeback after their seam-heavy attack bowled out Australia in Thursday's second session.

Their star-studded top order, however, let India down and Australia look on course to claim a decisive first-innings lead after dominating the first two days of the contest.

India trail by 318 runs with Ajinkya Rahane batting on 29 and KS Bharat on five at the other end.

Earlier, Australia run-machine Steve Smith, resuming on 95, duly brought up his 31st Test hundred with back-to-back fours off Mohammed Siraj.

Australia get Head start in Test Championship final against India

Travis Head's counterattacking hundred and his unbroken 251-run stand with Steve Smith put Australia in charge on 327-3 after an absorbing opening ...
Sport
23 hours ago

The former Australia captain equalled Englishman Joe Root's record of nine Test hundreds against India in the process.

At the other end, overnight centurion Travis Head crossed the 150-mark before Siraj (4-108) broke his 285-run stand with Smith, the highest fourth-wicket partnership at the venue. Head, whose 163 off 174 balls included 25 fours and a six, gloved a short ball down the leg side giving Bharat his third catch of the match.

Mohammed Shami had Cameron Green caught at slip for six and Smith departed after dragging a delivery from Shardul Thakur onto his stumps. Smith's patient 121, which contained 19 fours, was his third Test hundred in six innings at The Oval.

Alex Carey made 48 down the order before falling to Ravindra Jadeja who is India's lone spin option in the match.

India scored at nearly a run-a-ball in the first four overs before Scott Boland replaced Mitchell Starc and put the pressure back on the openers.

Stubbs and Coetzee make strong case for World Cup spots on SA A tour

Gerald Coetzee and Tristan Stubbs emerged with their reputations enhanced from the South Africa A team’s 2-1 one-day series win against Sri Lanka A, ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Australia captain Pat Cummins drew first blood when he trapped counterpart Rohit Sharma lbw for 15. In the next over, Boland dismissed Shubman Gill (13), who did not offer a shot to an incoming ball that crashed into his off stump.

With India reeling on 30-2, Cheteshwar Pujara's ability to bat long was exactly what his team needed most. The 35-year-old made 14 before falling in a fashion identical to Gill's dismissal — not offering shot to a Green delivery that pegged back his off stump.

In contrast, Virat Kohli was done in by extra bounce. The batter had looked assured for his 14 but could only fend a steeply rising delivery from Starc to Smith at second slip.

Rahane got a reprieve on 17 when he was adjudged lbw but he stayed on after replays confirmed Cummins had over-stepped.

Ravindra Jadeja made a counterattacking 48 before edging Nathan Lyon to Smith in the slip in a late blow to India's hopes of staying alive in the contest.

“I think we're in a really strong position after two days,” Boland told the official broadcasters.

“I think the pitch is going a little bit up and down, which we saw in the last couple of overs.

“So hopefully it's harder for India to bat tomorrow.” 

MORE:

Van der Dussen still has big goals though his Test career seems at an end

While he says he was given a shot in the team, there is also the sense of an unfulfilled Test career
Sport
2 days ago

Positive mindset a focus for Proteas at training camp, says Van der Dussen

Rather than engage in any specific World Cup planning, the gathering of a group of Proteas players in Durban this week is to build on the progress ...
Sport
1 week ago

De Zorzi is focused on building for the new season, not captaining the Proteas

Tony de Zorzi is captaining the South African A team to Sri Lanka and feels nothing more needs to be read into it.
Sport
1 week ago

Zubayr Hamza out to redeem himself on SA A tour

It was an unfortunate use of the phrase, but also apt. “That was the toughest pill to swallow,” said Zubayr Hamza.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. POLL | Would Pitso Mosimane be able to restore the glory days to Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer
  2. Bartlett left in tears as Spurs beat Casric to be on the verge of promotion Soccer
  3. MARC STRYDOM | Could Mosimane fix Chiefs? Hell yeah he could Soccer
  4. ‘Disconnected from reality’ — Mbalula slammed for ‘reducing’ load-shedding ... Soccer
  5. Everyone wants a piece of Pitso Mosimane: Here's which clubs may be looking to ... Sport

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed