India's top order meltdown puts Australia in box seat in WTC final

Australia racked up 469 in their first innings and then reduced India to 151-5 to put themselves in the box seat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London on Thursday.

Having bled 327 runs on the opening day with only three wickets to show for, India staged a comeback after their seam-heavy attack bowled out Australia in Thursday's second session.

Their star-studded top order, however, let India down and Australia look on course to claim a decisive first-innings lead after dominating the first two days of the contest.

India trail by 318 runs with Ajinkya Rahane batting on 29 and KS Bharat on five at the other end.

Earlier, Australia run-machine Steve Smith, resuming on 95, duly brought up his 31st Test hundred with back-to-back fours off Mohammed Siraj.