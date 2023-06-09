Australia heap misery on floundering India in WTC final

Pat Cummins produced a vicious bowling onslaught to leave India battered and bruised as Australia took a 296-run lead on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Friday.

Australia's four-man pace attack claimed nine wickets between them to dismiss India for 296 in their first innings, with captain Cummins picking up three scalps.

Australia will resume day four on 123 for four in their second innings with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 41 along with Cameron Green on seven.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane blocked out the drama engulfing his team mates at the other end of the pitch as he top scored for India with 89, while Shardul Thakur survived some painful hits to his arm to contribute 51.

After a dismal showing on day two when India were left hanging on at 151-5 in response to Australia's first innings total of 469, the morning session got off to a painful start for the world's top-ranked team.