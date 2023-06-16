The bowling was better than the batting, with left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy delivering an outstanding individual performance, taking 12/175.
Where Muthusamy fits in the spinning pecking order may only become clearer in the next few seasons.
Keshav Maharaj, rehabbing after rupturing his Achilles in March, remains the No 1 spinner, with Simon Harmer the second option, but Conrad values Muthusamy’s batting — as he showed by picking him for the first Test against the West Indies last season — and would use him as a spinning all-rounder when the need arises.
Muthusamy batted at No 5 in the second innings against Sri Lanka, scoring 29. In the Proteas' next World Test Championship schedule, there is only one Test series in the subcontinent, coincidentally against Sri Lanka, so the opportunities for Muthusamy may be limited.
The other noteworthy feature for SA A with the ball was the first-class debut for 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka, who picked up three wickets.
Maphaka was a late call-up to the squad after Lutho Sipamla suffered a back ailment in the One-Day series last week.
Harsh lessons for SA A batters is just what Conrad ordered
The Indian subcontinent ills of the Proteas are shared by the “almost” Proteas, which shouldn’t be a surprise in the wake of the SA A side’s comprehensive loss to their Sri Lankan opponents this week.
The SA A side were trounced by 160 runs in three days, spun out as so many Proteas teams have been in that region in the past decade for under 200 runs in both their innings.
The batting doesn’t make pretty reading. The SA A team batted a combined 90 overs in both innings (Sri Lanka A’s first innings lasted 83 overs). Matthew Breetzke’s unbeaten 59 in the first innings was the only half-century, while no-one scored more than 30 in the second innings.
Unlike many of the senior Proteas players who have toured the region on a number of occasions, for a lot of the SA A players this is the first time they’ve been to the subcontinent.
In the “tough love” approach new Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad enjoys, this is a perfect exercise.
Nkwe to prioritise SA A side in attempt to help domestic game
The result may rankle with many, particularly as it exposed familiar problems the Proteas have had, but A tours are about what lessons the players can take and how they apply them in the future.
With the Proteas Test schedule so limited, series such as these are vital, and Conrad will be appreciative of the intel he and the players would have gathered.
In the short-term it will be interesting to see how the players shape up for the second match scheduled to start in Colombo on Monday.
There will be a bit of concern about skipper Tony de Zorzi, who’s highest score on tour so far is 35, which came in the first One-Day match last week.
He opened the batting in both innings in the four-day game, making 9 and 11, while facing only 35 deliveries.
The absence of Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne due to illness further inhibited the batting, but Conrad will view it as part of the learning element for a group of young players who have larger aspirations.
Ontong takes over coaching reins at Boland
