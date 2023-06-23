Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma says teen batting sensation Dewald Brevis must be gradually introduced to the national set-up to have a good understanding of the culture.
Brevis, 20, who has caught the eye with his swashbuckling batting, has already played in the IPL, SA20, the Caribbean Premier League and for South Africa “A” but is yet to be capped for the Proteas.
Asked to reflect on Brevis’ impressive start to his professional career, Bavuma said it's going to be difficult for the explosive Titans young batter to earn a regular place in largely settled T20, ODI or Test sides.
''I wouldn’t be against a situation where he comes within the group to understand what the team is about. I would love for that to happen and I have been pushing.
''But for him to walk straight into the starting 11, that case needs to get a bit stronger. If I look at the teams, especially in red ball, it is strong sides that have been put on display.
Bavuma wants Brevis closer to the Proteas to learn about national team's culture
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“I am not even making the T20 side, guys who are playing have made it a strong side. You ask the question of where is a talented guy like Dewald going to fit in. If I look at the white ball side as well, that top five or six is strong at the moment.”
Bavuma has been impressed by Brevis’ exploits and he hopes the hype doesn’t negatively affect him.
“I can understand the hype and noise around the guy, he plays a super attractive game and he really goes out and displays his talent.
“I feel for him a little bit as a young guy with all these expectations and noise around him, and I hope he has the mental capacity to be able to park that aside and focus on enjoying the game.
“I can only speak from my experience. I look at a guy like Kagiso (Rabada), Quinton (de Kock) and even older guys like AB (de Villiers) who were superbly talented.
“All these guys went through the ranks, they came through U19 and there was all the hype around them. But they were allowed to grow and go through the ranks through their performances, organically. It happened that these guys went on to play for the national team and become the legends that they have been.
''For a guy like Brevis, I don’t see the negativity of him going through the ranks, getting the opportunity of understanding his game, but when it comes to the international side it is just simply of him going out and doing his game.''
