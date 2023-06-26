Cricket

Australia's Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord's

26 June 2023 - 15:39 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja inspect the pitch during an Australia nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 25 2023.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Marnus Labuschagne said he holds himself to a “higher standard” after his struggles in the opening Ashes Test and is looking to rediscover top form in time for the second match at Lord's.

Labuschagne fell for a golden duck in the first innings and scored 13 runs in the second, losing his place at the top of the world Test rankings to England's Joe Root.

Australia won by two wickets after a gripping five-day battle at Edgbaston.

“They were uncharacteristic dismissals to how I've usually played,” Labuschagne said. “That's why I was pretty frustrated with myself to get out that way and asked myself the question, 'Why did I play at those deliveries?'.

“I've come up with my own summation of what that is. Now it's if there's anything I can do tactically or technically to make sure it doesn't happen again.

 

“It's a rarity that I'd play at those balls, so it's not something I'm going to overthink, but I hold myself to a much higher standard than those dismissals.”

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting backed Labuschagne to return to his best.

“I think he's over-complicating things a bit,” Ponting told The ICC Review.

“He has to trust and believe in what's made him the number two-ranked Test batsman in the world for the last couple of years and go back to trusting that.

“I would tell him to go and watch some footage and watch some video of when he's played his best, and remember those things and go and do that all over again.”

The second Test starts at Lord's on Wednesday.

Reuters

