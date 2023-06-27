Cricket

Australia's Cummins has Starc choice to make for Lord's Ashes Test

27 June 2023 - 16:55 By Reuters
Australia's Mitchell Starc during a practice session at Lord's in London on June 26 2023 .
Australia's Mitchell Starc during a practice session at Lord's in London on June 26 2023 .
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Australia's left-arm quick Mitchell Starc could be in contention to return to the bowling attack for the second Ashes Test at Lord's but captain Pat Cummins said he may delay a decision on the final lineup closer to Wednesday's toss.

The Lord's pitch appeared reasonably green two days before the Test and, should it remain that way, is expected to provide more pace and bounce than the flat track for the opener at Birmingham, where Australia won by two wickets.

Cummins said the weather may also come into play, with heavy clouds forecast for Wednesday potentially altering the surface, as he faces a selection headache with Starc, Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood vying for two slots in the pace attack.

“I think it's a factor, well see,” Cummins said on Tuesday. “We'll work it out tomorrow, give the wicket another day, see what they do with it, see what the weather's like.

“I thought everyone who played last week did a great job. We've got 'Starcy' there, obviously, who didn't play last week who comes into the conversation as well.”

Cummins shared a match-winning 55-run stand with Nathan Lyon in the first Test as Australia's gritty and often cautious performance trumped England's audacious 'Bazball' flamboyance.

The skipper said Australia will stick to their approach and aim to wear out England before the third Test at Headingley, only four days after the scheduled end of the second.

“Our number one goal when we go out there is to score runs and if it takes longer, it doesn't matter to us,” Cummins said, adding he was not overly concerned about bowlers' economy rates as long as they were claiming wickets.

‘Bazball’ isn’t revolutionary but it is the kind of Test cricket needed now

Maybe England captain Ben Stokes in the aftermath of his side’s loss in the first Ashes Test should have channelled his inner Marcus Decimus Meridius ...
Sport
4 days ago

“You could probably argue we weren't at our best either last week, but we've been really successful over the last two years by just playing our own way. I thought we managed our tempos really well last week.

“So I think you'd look at conditions and who do you think is going to create the most opportunities. Obviously, everyone's not hoping to go for six runs an over, but if it does [happen], it's not the end of the world.” 

England have named seamer Josh Tongue in their team for the second as a replacement for spinner Moeen Ali, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Ali was nursing a finger injury in the first match at Edgbaston that Australia won by two wickets.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson 

Proteas' World Cup quest starts in the north of India

As was the case in 2011, the last time the men’s Cricket World Cup was hosted in India, South Africa will play its opening match of the tournament in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Fixtures out: Cricket World Cup begins on October 5, Ahmadabad hosts final

The Cricket World Cup will begin on October 5 with England facing New Zealand in Ahmadabad with the same venue hosting the final on November 19, ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Australia's Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord's

Marnus Labuschagne said he holds himself to a "higher standard" after his struggles in the opening Ashes Test and is looking to rediscover top form ...
Sport
1 day ago

England add teenage spinner Ahmed to squad for second Ashes Test

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the Ashes squad for the second Test against Australia at Lord's next week as cover for Moeen Ali who ...
Sport
4 days ago

Cummins leads Australia to victory in Ashes first Test thriller against England

Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle in ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I didn’t care if they fired me: Pirates star Mosele opens up about off-field ... Soccer
  2. Blue Bulls 'part ways' with Bok wing Sbu Nkosi Rugby
  3. Blast from the past: Thobela tames the Tiger at Sun City Sport
  4. Sifiso Hlanti 'may take pay cut to stay at Kaizer Chiefs' Soccer
  5. ‘It will all be resolved in 58 hours’: Nasreddine Nabi on links to Chiefs Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula