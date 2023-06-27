Australia's Cummins has Starc choice to make for Lord's Ashes Test

Australia's left-arm quick Mitchell Starc could be in contention to return to the bowling attack for the second Ashes Test at Lord's but captain Pat Cummins said he may delay a decision on the final lineup closer to Wednesday's toss.

The Lord's pitch appeared reasonably green two days before the Test and, should it remain that way, is expected to provide more pace and bounce than the flat track for the opener at Birmingham, where Australia won by two wickets.

Cummins said the weather may also come into play, with heavy clouds forecast for Wednesday potentially altering the surface, as he faces a selection headache with Starc, Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood vying for two slots in the pace attack.

“I think it's a factor, well see,” Cummins said on Tuesday. “We'll work it out tomorrow, give the wicket another day, see what they do with it, see what the weather's like.