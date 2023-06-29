Cricket

Warner bats through pain to move closer to Sydney farewell

29 June 2023 - 09:20 By Reuters
Ben Stokes of England and David Warner of Australia attempt to stop a 'Just Stop Oil' protester as Jonny Bairstow of England tackles another protestor in the background on day one of second Ashes Test at Lord's on June 28 2023.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Australia opener David Warner took another decisive step towards securing his dream Test exit early next year with a battling 66 against England in the opening innings of the second Ashes match at Lord's.

The Sydneysider announced this month he would like to bring the curtain down on his Test career in his hometown game against Pakistan but knew he would need runs in England to make sure he was still in the team come January.

Wednesday's innings was not only vital to Australia's cause as they seek to take a 2-0 lead in the series but his best return in England since August 2015 and only his second half century in his last 11 tests.

Coming after a 43 in the World Test Championship final and a 36 in the first Test, Warner feels he is on an upwards trajectory in his batting form.

"I've felt in total control the last six to eight months with where my game is," he said.

"I'm moving into the ball, my feet are moving. I've put in the hard work. I've really worked my backside off to have that trigger movement, to access the ball, or to be brave and come down into the line of the ball and try and put the bowlers off their line and lengths.

"I feel like everything I'm putting in in the nets is actually coming out there in the middle. I'm excited by it and I think if I can keep getting myself in and keep that momentum going with my feet, a big one could be around the corner."

The 88-ball Lord's innings helped Australia to a dominant 339 for five at the close of play and was achieved despite Warner struggling with another of the many hand injuries that have plagued him in recent years.

"It's copped a battering the last two games and in the nets, so it's little bit sore at the moment," he said.

"Bit of a bruise, but I'll just see how we go after the game and I think we'll examine it then. At the moment it's quite tender." 

Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 85 to guide Australia to 339-5 as England wasted favourable bowling conditions on the first day of the second Test.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss under grey skies and floodlights at the home of cricket, sending Australia into bat with high hopes of taking early wickets in his team's bid to level the series.

But David Warner and Usman Khawaja rode their luck to share a gritty opening partnership of 73 and although Josh Tongue removed them both, Marnus Labuschagne made 47 and Travis Head a rapid 77 to put Australia in a commanding position.

Joe Root dismissed Head and Cameron Green in the same over to give England late hope but the day firmly belonged to Australia.

"Obviously, an amazing day for us, could’ve been three down and made it an unbelievable day," Labuschagne told Sky Sports.

"But still, you're going to take that when you get sent in on a wicket that we thought had a fair bit in it."

The game was disrupted after one over when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the pitch and sprayed orange powder on to the outfield but Warner and Khawaja were not distracted.

