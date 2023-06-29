Warner bats through pain to move closer to Sydney farewell

Australia opener David Warner took another decisive step towards securing his dream Test exit early next year with a battling 66 against England in the opening innings of the second Ashes match at Lord's.

The Sydneysider announced this month he would like to bring the curtain down on his Test career in his hometown game against Pakistan but knew he would need runs in England to make sure he was still in the team come January.

Wednesday's innings was not only vital to Australia's cause as they seek to take a 2-0 lead in the series but his best return in England since August 2015 and only his second half century in his last 11 tests.

Coming after a 43 in the World Test Championship final and a 36 in the first Test, Warner feels he is on an upwards trajectory in his batting form.

"I've felt in total control the last six to eight months with where my game is," he said.