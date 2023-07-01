Starc and Cummins put Australia on brink of victory

After four days of unpredictable and head-scratching action, Australian pacemen Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ripped out England's top order with a masterclass of textbook bowling to put their side in sight of a 2-0 Ashes lead on Saturday.

Bounced out for 279 during a wacky afternoon of monotonous short-pitched bowling at Lord's to leave the hosts needing a daunting 371 for victory, Australia's pedigree attack reduced England to 114-4 at the close on day four.

Beginning their reply, England's high-octane 'Bazball' approach still offered hope that they could surpass the Lord's record 342 that West Indies successfully chased down in 1984.

But Starc and Cummins served up a harsh reality to leave England's hopes of regaining the Ashes hanging by a thread.

Starc, who shared a truly bizarre 10th-wicket stand of 15 runs with a hobbling Nathan Lyon before tea, removed Zak Crawley for three as the opener feathered a flick down the leg side straight to keeper Alex Carey.