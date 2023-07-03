West Indies' decline a long time coming: Brathwaite on World Cup exit

Former West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite said the team had reached their lowest point after failing to qualify for the 50-overs World Cup for the first time, but signs of their decline have been evident for a while now.

The two-time champions suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe on Saturday to miss out on the showpiece event, which will be held in India from October 5.

West Indies have no points from their three games in the Super Six stage and cannot overhaul Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, who have six points each from their three fixtures.

“It has been a long time coming,” Brathwaite, a key member of the team's Twenty20 World Cup success in 2016, said in quotes published on the International Cricket Council's website.