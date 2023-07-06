Cricket

Wickets tumble as England skittle Australia but struggle to capitalise

06 July 2023 - 20:09 By Peter Hall
Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley, caught by David Warner in the Ashes Third Test at Headingley in Leedson July 6 2023.
Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley, caught by David Warner in the Ashes Third Test at Headingley in Leedson July 6 2023.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

On another sensational day of Ashes action, with the pendulum swinging this way and that, England finished day one of the pivotal third Test on 68-3 after bowling Australia out for 263 at Headingley.

A superb century from forgotten man Mitchell Marsh on Thursday dragged Australia back into the contest after the tourists had been struggling on 85-4, before a blistering spell of bowling from Mark Wood had the crowd off their seats.

Taking the final six Australian wickets for 23 runs, England looked to be in the ascendancy in a match they have to win to prevent the tourists retaining the Ashes with two games to spare.

However, the dismissals of both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, along with new number three Harry Brook, before the close of play ensured it was difficult to call who had the advantage after an action-packed encounter. 

Reuters

subscribe

Latest

  1. Kaizer Chiefs pressure cooker good for new signing Ditlhokwe: Zebras coach Soccer
  2. What about other African teams? Moloi-Motsepe fields awkward question Soccer
  3. Boks-Wallabies ‘better than the Ashes, mate’, Jones predicts Rugby
  4. 'Let’s see if Broos will win World Cup': Botswana coach hits back at Bafana ... Soccer
  5. Wickets tumble as England skittle Australia but struggle to capitalise Cricket

Latest Videos

Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children