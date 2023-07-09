Brilliant Brook and big-hitting Wood drag England back into Ashes series

A superb 75 from Harry Brook and some big hitting from tail-ender Mark Wood earned England a pulsating three-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test on Sunday, dragging the hosts back into contention in the series in breathless fashion.

The omens were good for England as they looked to resurrect their Ashes campaign, given that the last five international Test matches at Headingley had all be won by the team fielding first, with three of those spectacular fourth-innings run chases.

Needing 224 more runs at the start of day four therefore seemed like a more than gettable total to secure the win to stop Australia retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare.

However, after Joe Root departed before lunch, followed by captain Ben Stokes early in the afternoon session, the writing appeared to be on the wall, but Brook's brave innings got England within touching distance.