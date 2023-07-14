India last toured South Africa in 2022, playing the last Test of a three-match series at Newlands, with that match taking place in the third week of January. India inflicted a rare defeat on the Proteas at SuperSport Park in the first Test of that series, but the hosts came storming back to win the series 2-1.
India has never won a Test series in South Africa.
“This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game,” said the chair of Cricket SA’s Board of Directors, Lawson Naidoo.
“The Boxing Day Test and the New Year’s Test are among the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates,” said the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary, Jay Shah.
India to play two Tests against Proteas next season
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
After a gap of four years Newlands will host the New Year’s Test once more when the India men’s team tours South Africa at the end of the year.
The Indians will play three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and two Tests in a tour that will last a little less than a month.
There had been speculation that the Boxing Day Test could move to Kingsmead because of the KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union’s 100-year anniversary of the first Test to be held at the Durban venue.
Instead Kingsmead will host the opening game of the tour, a T20 International on December 10.
The Wanderers will host a T20 and an ODI, with the latter being the Pink match, which raises awareness for breast cancer.
