Cricket

Australia tail frustrates England to leave hosts short of time

19 July 2023 - 20:27 By Peter Hall
England's Stuart Broad celebrates his 600th test wicket, after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head caught by Joe Root in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 19 2023.
England's Stuart Broad celebrates his 600th test wicket, after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head caught by Joe Root in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 19 2023.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Australia's tail-enders put up some late resistance to leave England frustrated on day one of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, with the tourists on 299-8 at close of play on Wednesday.

With Australia leading 2-1 in the five-match series, England must win in Manchester to stop their old foes retaining the Ashes, and with the weather forecast not looking favourable for the weekend, a quick success may be required.

As has been the case for much of this series, the momentum swung this way and that on Wednesday with Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh all looking set for a big score before England stemmed their progress.

With Australia seven wickets down with one and a half hours of the day to go, England were hoping to get some runs on the board themselves before the close, but only one more wicket fell to ensure the tourists will return to bat on Thursday.

Stuart Broad took two Australian wickets to move onto 600 in Test cricket, with home favourite James Anderson, on his return to the England side, left frustrated, like the rest of his team. 

Reuters

subscribe

Latest

  1. Blast from the past: Scheckter streaks to British Grand Prix victory Sport
  2. Orlando Pirates draw last game in Spain against LaLiga's Las Palmas Soccer
  3. The rich will keep getting richer: Avram Grant critical of African Super League Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | There is more to looking good than a snazzy new kit Sport
  5. Australia tail frustrates England to leave hosts short of time Cricket

Latest Videos

Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD
World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami