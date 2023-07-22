Labuschagne scores century before Root revives England on rain-hit day four

Marnus Labuschagne scored his 11th test century to frustrate England before falling to Joe Root as Australia reached 214-5 at tea before play was abandoned due to rain on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test in Manchester on Saturday.

After the start of play was delayed due to wet weather, Australia resumed on 113-4, needing 162 runs to make England bat again, with number three Labuschagne on 44 and Mitch Marsh on one.

Sensing opportunity, England began aggressively as they looked to take quick wickets, with Mark Wood leading the attack after his vicious spell on Friday decimated most of Australia's top order.

Labuschagne and Marsh did well to soak up the early pressure, stealing singles and finding the occasional boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking as dark clouds continued to gather over the Old Trafford stadium.

Umpires then ruled that it was too murky for pacer Wood to bowl, forcing England captain Ben Stokes to bring in spinner Moeen Ali and part-timer Root.