Australia retain Ashes after final day of fourth Test washed out

23 July 2023 - 18:40 By Reuters
Australia retain the Ashes after the test is drawn, as a big screen displays a message that the match has been abandoned due to rain on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23 2023.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth Test at Old Trafford was drawn on Sunday with no play possible on day five due to rain, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series with one match to play.

England needed to take five more wickets in Manchester on the final day of a thrilling fourth Test to level the series at 2-2 and ensure the final Test at the Oval in London next week was a decider, but the wet weather broke home hearts.

The result meant England cannot win the series and therefore Australia, as holders, would retain the Ashes. 

