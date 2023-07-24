Australia retain Ashes after final day of fourth Test washed out

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth Test at Old Trafford was drawn on Sunday with no play possible on day five due to rain, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series with one match to play.

England needed to take five more wickets in Manchester on the final day of a thrilling match to level the series at 2-2 and ensure the final Test at the Oval in London next week was a decider, but the wet weather broke home hearts.

The result meant England cannot win the series and therefore Australia, as holders, would retain the Ashes.

“Our preference is to come over here and win the Ashes but it is nice to retain,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said. “It's not the best circumstances but the group should be proud of themselves.

“We wanted to win this time. Whatever happened here today it doesn't really change how we look at The Oval next week.

“It is only the last year or two I've dreamed of holding the Ashes aloft. We've turned up motivated and it will be a very special moment at the Oval and even more special if we get a win.”